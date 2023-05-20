Submit Release
Arrest in Perry County House Fire

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire in Linden has resulted in the arrest of a Perry County woman.

On April 4th, TBI agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Lobelville Fire Department, and Linden Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 300 block of King Branch Road.  During the investigation, agents developed information that indicated the fire was incendiary.  The investigation further identified Kimmey Sue Wilson as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

Today, Wilson (DOB: 12/14/78) was taken into custody on one count of Arson and was booked into the Perry County Jail on $40,000 bond.

