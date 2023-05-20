Columbia, PA, emerging as Lancaster County's new tourism destination

Foggy morning on Susquehanna River in Columbia, PA The Susquehanna River was key crossing point for many historically significant events - during slavery, civil war, prohibition - and features the longest single arch concrete bridge in the world. Freedom Room living room with slate fireplace and original lighting from 1867 home built by civil war veteran.

Lancaster County’s tourism industry is seeing a new trend in where visitors are heading; Columbia, PA, is emerging as the new tourism destination.

Columbia opened 20 new businesses downtown in the Spring of 2023 alone. Add in the parks, trails, riverfront, shops, cafes, antique malls, architecture, microbreweries in a few block radius: amazing.” — Justin Rule, Discover Columbia

COLUMBIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lancaster County’s tourism industry is seeing a new trend in where visitors are heading; Columbia , PA, is emerging as the new tourism destination locals and out-of-towners alike are visiting this year. And that trend looks to continue into future forecasts.With new businesses, restaurants, activities, and other things to do popping up everywhere in Columbia, the quaint Pennsylvania rivertown is feeling an uproar in energy and excitement throughout its streets. Not only are visitors coming to see attractions, but with new businesses opening each month, additional residents are also flocking to the area. The area has seen an increase in housing to accommodate these individuals and families in recent years, too."Columbia opened 20 new businesses downtown in the Spring of 2023 alone. Add in the parks, trails, riverfront, shops, cafes, antique malls, architecture, microbreweries and so much to do in a few block radius: incredible destination to stay or play," said Justin Rule, Founder of DiscoverColumbia and Freedom Home AirBnB Superhost.Established in 1726, Columbia has a rich history which has drawn in visitors in the past, but the uptick in new businesses has reinvigorated the area in a way many locals haven’t seen in recent years. Today, Columbia is emerging as one of the most exciting places to work, explore, shop, eat, stay, and live, and for tourists visiting popular Lancaster County, it’s becoming a hot spot for them to visit, too.Planning a stay or excursion in Columbia is now easier than ever. From local coffee shops and breweries to outdoor activities galore, tourism blogs and online forums are taking an interest in the things to do in and around Columbia. Those planning to visit can easily create their itinerary by searching online blogs, browsing social media posts, and reading online reviews. In addition to the activities to try and places to check out, new AirBnB and VRBO listings are going up each month. Wonderful places to stay for every vibe from waterfront to country getaways are available for those staying in the area for longer than just the day.To learn more about Columbia, explore local businesses , and to plan your next trip, visit www.discovercolumbia.com , and follow along with their social media accounts.

Visit Columbia PA Spotlight Views and Shops