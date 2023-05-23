This new website team is changing how small businesses go live online
A Columbia-based business is changing the way entrepreneurs approach websites, digital marketing, and launching brands online.
Launch Kits is better than GoDaddy, Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace - because you have a dedicated, USA based team of experts guiding and working with you.”COLUMBIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Columbia-based business is changing the way entrepreneurs approach websites, digital marketing, and launching brands online. Launch Kits is the fast and affordable way today’s small business owners are launching beautiful, smart websites in no time at all – while still keeping their focus on their business and not the ins and outs of website builds.
— Justin Rule, Founder and CEO of Launch Kits
Launch Kits offers entrepreneurs the industry’s best way to launch a website custom to their needs in just 5 days and for around $1,000. Compared to other competitors in the space, Launch Kits understands the small business world and develops customized website templates that focus on conversion optimization and best practices Google is looking for. As website experts, this team understands what makes a website great in Google’s eyes and guides small business owners along the build process in a simple and easy to understand way.
"We know their industry best practices and work in the USA with people they are marketing to - and our process is only 5 days to launch," said Launch Kits owner, Justin Rule.
Launch Kits is run by a team of USA-based website experts, led by owner, Justin Rule. Justin has been in the website industry for decades and brings experience in all areas, including creative design, conversion optimization, technical IT support, and the experience and knowledge of running and launching many small businesses. Justin and the team connect with the entrepreneurs they serve and share a deep connection over what it’s like to take that next step in business ownership. They understand the joys, challenges, obstacles, and victories their clients face on a daily basis – and offer solutions anywhere they can to help.
With a huge focus on customer service and satisfaction, it is no wonder many business owners they work with come back to Launch Kits for additional support or other website builds after their first site goes live. Their more than 200 5-star reviews on Google speak for themselves and the quality of work they produce.
For those looking to learn more about Launch Kits or get started with your own website build, you can visit their website at www.launchkits.com or contact their team by calling 717-537-1311 or emailing support@launchkits.com.
Justin Rule
Launch Kits
+ +1 7175371311
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
What a PERFECT website looks like