Why Launch Kits is the new website model for entrepreneurs
500+ small businesses were analyzed to find the best way to grow was to spend a cup of coffee (20 mins) on your website each week.
A Columbia-based website company is changing the way entrepreneurs launch their online businesses all across the country.
Entrepreneurs don't need thousands of dollars to launch a website or 4 months to work it out. Launch Kits goes live in 5 days for less than $1,000, and everything is built by experts in the USA”COLUMBIA, PA, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Columbia-based website company is changing the way entrepreneurs launch their online businesses all across the country. Launch Kits is guaranteeing business owners of all sizes the ability to launch websites in as little as 5 days, at extremely affordable prices, and with all of the technical support needed to launch covered.
— Justin Rule, Founder and CEO of Launch Kits
As a top-contender for many small businesses looking to redesign their website or launch a brand new company from scratch, Launch Kits’ simple process is giving entrepreneurs the power to compete with others in their space in no time at all. While traditional websites often cost thousands of dollars and require months of development before going live, the process Launch Kits uses streamlines the design and build, so it’s simple for business owners while also checking every best-practice box for a website from Google’s perspective.
"Entrepreneurs don't need thousands of dollars to launch a website or 4 months to work it out. Launch Kits goes live in 5 days for less than $1,000, and everything is built by experts in the USA," said Launch Kits owner, Justin Rule.
Businesses across all industries work with Launch Kits today to create beautiful, smart websites. From lawn care companies and financial institutions to schools, auto body shops, restaurants, home service companies, real estate agents, and everything in between, Launch Kits leverages custom designed website templates that understand each industry's audiences and considers conversion optimization in all designs.
Launch Kits offers custom templates for specific industries to ensure the right information and integrations are included on each website. For businesses that focus on online bookings and consultations, Launch Kits has a solution. For other companies that need to have online applications or resource libraries on their websites, Launch Kits also helps with that. In addition to affordable templates websites, Launch Kits also offer custom solutions for businesses needing something completely new unlike other options.
In addition to the design, build, and launch, Launch Kits also supports entrepreneurs who work with them by providing a plethora of resources, webinars, and workshops that go beyond just the website itself. From online review strategies and crash courses on leveraging social media to analytics set up and more, Launch Kits believes that all entrepreneurs should have access to the knowledge and tools needed to successfully run and grow their business.
For more information on Launch Kits or to get started with a website of your own, visit their website at www.launchkits.com or contact their team today by calling 717-537-1311 or emailing them at support@launchkits.com.
