ICBC reaches tentative agreement with MoveUP

CANADA, May 19 - The Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) has reached a tentative agreement with members of MoveUP under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 4,900 employees who work in various areas of ICBC’s operations, including customer claims, insurance, driver licensing, and administering road tests, as well as providing vehicle licensing, road safety and general administrative support.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process for the union members is complete.

More than 500,000 people work throughout the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining