Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Korean business leaders

CANADA, May 18 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the chairmen of leading businesses in the Republic of Korea (Korea), including the Chairman of SK Group, Chey Tae-Won, the Chairman of Samsung Electronics, Jay Y. Lee, and the Chairman of POSCO Holdings, Choi Jeong-Woo.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the growing trade relationship between our two countries as an important part of Canada’s dynamic and close ties with Korea, and welcomed Korean companies’ interest in diversifying and investing in Canada’s clean technology sector. He promoted Canada as an investment destination of choice with competitive advantages, including a highly skilled and diverse workforce, low-cost clean energy, and world-class environmental, labour, and social standards.

The Prime Minister talked about Canada’s strategic investments in clean technologies, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, robotics, cloud computing technology development, and battery ecosystems. He also noted our ongoing work to promote secure and resilient supply chains.

