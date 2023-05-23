"ruth weiss: the Beat Goddess" Nominated for Northern California Regional Emmy in Best Cultural/Historical Documentary
EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed documentary "ruth weiss: the Beat Goddess" has been nominated for a Northern California / San Francisco Regional Emmy® in the Best Cultural/Historical Documentary category. This prestigious nomination recognizes the film's ability to captivate audiences, provoke thought, and shed light on the life and legacy of ruth weiss.
Directed by Melody C. Miller, "ruth weiss: the Beat Goddess" delves into the captivating life and artistic contributions of ruth weiss, an influential figure of the Beat Generation. The documentary showcases ruth weiss's profound impact on the artistic and literary landscapes, highlighting her relentless pursuit of creative expression.
The Northern California / San Francisco Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, renowned for honoring artistic excellence in television and digital media, has acknowledged the documentary's exceptional merit with this nomination. The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), KQED, and many other stations have embraced the film with multiple airings.
Melody C. Miller, the director, expressed immense gratitude for the nomination, with heartfelt appreciation to Producer, Elisabeth Montgomery and the entire team involved in the film's creation, from the talented artists behind the scenes to those who shared their loving memories of ruth weiss.
"ruth weiss: the Beat Goddess" unveils the unique spirit and creative essence of ruth weiss through in-depth interviews, intimate recollections, and captivating visuals, including performances of poetry, music, dance, and art. From her World War II Vienna beginnings to her fearless exploration of San Francisco's vibrant Beat scene, ruth weiss challenged norms and broke artistic boundaries with her visionary poetry and magnetic stage presence.
The film showcases her interactions with luminaries of the Beat Generation, such as Allen Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and Jack Kerouac, while delving into her personal struggles, triumphs, and unwavering commitment to artistic freedom. "ruth weiss: the Beat Goddess" is an immersive visual experience and a captivating narrative, paying homage to ruth weiss's enduring legacy as a trailblazer for poets and performers.
The documentary is available to watch on PBS channels and streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Tubi, and more. Along with educational platforms such as Dreamscape, Kinema, and Alexander Street. For more information, please visit www.ruthweissfilm.com.
In memory of ruth weiss's remarkable legacy, filmmakers Miller and Elisabeth Montgomery founded the ruth weiss Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The foundation's mission is to provide opportunities and support to poetic artists through an annual grant program. For more information, visit www.ruthweissfoundation.org.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: outreach@ruthweissfilm.com
View 52nd Annual Northern California Emmy® Awards Nominations Press Release: https://emmysf.tv/files/2023/05/E23-Nomination-PR.pdf
ruth weiss, the Beat Goddess
Documentary
Official Trailer