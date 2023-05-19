Submit Release
Air Force Reserve Command releases WAGI-R survey

  • Headquarter Air Force Reserve Command
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Air Force Reserve Command, in collaboration with the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Office, has launched the first-ever, Reserve-only Where Airmen Get Information survey.

The anonymous survey, open for participation now through June 9, gathers feedback from Reserve military members and civilian employees on what information they need from leadership and how they want to receive it.

The data derived from the WAGI-R survey aims to help leaders throughout the command communicate more strategically with Airmen and civilians about key information. Improving communication channels can enhance morale, readiness and retention throughout the ranks.

The survey is open to all Reserve military and civilian personnel. They are encouraged to spend 7-10 minutes completing the survey and giving their input in the comments sections.

Members should look for an email from their Public Affairs office or unit leadership with the survey link.

 

