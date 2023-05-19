101 Critical Days of Summer defending the Human Weapon System

The 101 Critical Days of Summer begins on Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend. During this timeframe Airmen, and Guardians tend to participate more in outdoor activities, take time to travel, barbeque with friends and explore new things over a season that has historically come with a higher risk of danger.

This year the Air Force Safety Center is reinvigorating the 101 Critical Days of Summer with off-duty risk management materials created to educate Airmen and Guardians on the risks associated with summer activities. This year’s theme will be “See Something, Do Something … Live to be Lethal”. The use of risk management isn’t only for on-duty, but belongs in our daily lives to be used to defend the Human Weapon System, you, from unnecessary threats that could result in injury or even death.

Reaching the goal of zero mishaps and fatalities begins with every Airman and Guardian. Over the past ten summers, 2013-2022, beginning the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day there have been 134 unnecessary fatalities off duty. The top three riskiest activities were four-wheeled motor vehicles (47), followed by motorcycles (41), and water-related activities & sports (19). One Airman or Guardian lost to a preventable mishap is one too many.

Additionally, there is a new trend showing a growing number of e-bike and e-scooter mishaps. E-scooters and e-bikes provide a convenient and easy way of getting around in a crowded city, they are compact, lightweight, and environmentally friendly, but they can also be dangerous if not used with the proper training and the right personal protective equipment. Just like any motorized vehicle you should always follow the manufacturer’s safety guidelines when it comes to use and PPE.

Summer is a time to enjoy the warm summer days with family and friends, not spend time in the emergency room or worse, mourning the loss of a loved one, friend or co-worker. It is a time to be committed toward reducing the chance of disaster simply by speaking up before it happens.

According to the National Safety Council, an average of 17,503 people died every summer between 2016 and 2020 on roadways across the United States. Don’t be one of those statistics, prepare for your trip by getting your vehicle checked out, plan ahead to combat inclement weather and fatigue, and ensure that an emergency kit is included with your bags stocked with vehicle supplies, extra water, food, batteries, and a phone charger.

Motorcycle riders should be 100% trained, prepared, and equipped with the required skills and proactive mindset, to ride safely. In the first four months of FY23 alone, the Department of the Air Force experienced seven motorcycle fatalities. The leading cause of those fatalities pointed to the lack of risk management, speeding and alcohol.

“Enjoy your summer, but do it responsibly” said William Walkowiak, chief of Occupational Safety for the DAF. “I challenge each of you to make a risk assessment before participating in summer activities to prevent or mitigate injuries or deaths.”

The World Health Organizations facts on their website that drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for seven percent of all injury-related deaths.

Water activities like boating, fishing, and swimming can cool you off, but one wrong decision could cost you or someone you know anything from injury to death. Remember to always use a life jacket around the water, don’t drink and boat or swim, always keep an eye on small children and make sure they have life jackets on.

The summer days can become extremely hot, heat cramps, stroke or exhaustion can happen quickly. Be prepared if you spot someone in trouble. Get them out of the sun, cool them down by applying water, cool air, wet sheets or ice on the neck, groin, or armpits. Seek medical attention immediately.

Stay hydrated this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an average adult loses about two and a half quarts of water each day. Water helps your body lubricate and cushion joints, protects your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and gets rid of wastes through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements. Drinking approximately eight to twelve glasses of water throughout the day will help the body stay hydrated. If you plan to be outside in the sun, consider drinking more. Dehydration can happen before you know it, if out in the sun know the signs, headaches, nausea, dry skin, muscle, or joint soreness are just a few.

It is imperative, that Airmen and Guardians implement proper off-duty risk management in every activity they engage in during the 101 CDS and beyond.

Go to the Air Force Safety Center’s summer webpage for more tips at https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Summer-Safety/.