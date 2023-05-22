The Claire Technologies Corporation Announces Investment in Universal Fuel Technologies

Claire Technologies, a leading innovator in the field of sustainable energy solutions, makes a strategic investment in Universal Fuel Technologies

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Technologies Corporation, a leading innovator in the field of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Universal Fuel Technologies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of advancing clean energy technologies and revolutionizing the fuel cell and renewable chemicals industries.

Under the leadership of Founder Paul Allinson, CEO Greg Goff, and CTO Dr. Steven Sciamanna, Claire Technologies has developed Carbon Neutral (CN) fuels to enable the decarbonization of the energy supply network. Claire’s proprietary EzH2TM Ecosystem enables the new CN fuels to utilize existing fuel storage and distribution infrastructure for handling molecularly-bound hydrogen, making it cost effective to supply fuel cells in fixed or mobile locations at scale. Claire's commitment to creating a greener future aligns perfectly with the mission of Universal Fuel Technologies, a pioneering organization specializing in cutting-edge technologies to make renewable fuels and chemicals.

With a focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC), UFT has developed innovative Flexiforming technology that offers unparalleled feed flexibility and excellent economics. Capable of being deployed in existing refinery equipment to process low value renewable naphthas along with alcohols and other feeds, Flexiforming is poised to transform the renewable fuels industry by solving the problems of feed scarcity and high investment requirements.

According to UFT's CEO Alexei Beltyukov, "We are thrilled to partner with Claire Technologies Corporation, an emerging leader in CN fuel cell fueling technologies. This strategic investment will enable us to accelerate the development and deployment of our cutting-edge Flexiforming technology. Together, we aim to drive the adoption of clean energy on a global scale and create a lasting impact on the environment."

By investing in UFT, Claire Technologies aims to foster a synergistic partnership that will accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions worldwide. Through this collaboration, both companies will leverage their expertise and resources to drive innovation, enhance product development, and expand the adoption of fuel cell technologies across various industries.

For more information about Claire Technologies Corporation and Universal Fuel Technologies, please visit:

Claire Technologies Corporation: https://clairetechnologies.com/products/

Universal Fuel Technologies: https://unifuel.tech