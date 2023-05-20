BlocqX Labs Partners with Hungry Howie’s to Commemorate Bitcoin Pizza Day with Exclusive NFT Mint
Extended Reality (XR) event is happening live during Bitcoin23 in Miami Beach, Florida
We are honored to partner with Hungry Howie’s and celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with an exclusive NFT mint. This event represents the convergence of technology, art, and culinary excellence.”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlocqX Labs, a leading web3 agency headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with national restaurant brand Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs to produce and launch a live activation for their commemorative NFT mint, celebrating BitBasel Pizz.Art Bitcoin Pizza Day. The event will occur on May 22nd at the prestigious Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.
— Sean Marra, CEO of blocqX Labs
Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated annually on May 22nd, marks a pivotal moment in the history of cryptocurrency. On this day in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz made the first-ever documented purchase with Bitcoin, buying two pizzas for 10,000 BTC. This event is widely recognized as the first commercial transaction involving Bitcoin, symbolizing the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a viable medium of exchange.
Holders of the exclusive commemorative NFT token will own a slice of savory pizza history, forever encapsulating the monumental moment that ignited a monetary revolution. This limited edition Hungry Howie’s NFTs will feature the iconic mascot Howie and will be made available through a live mint during the event on a revolutionary NFT platform & marketplace., adding an element of excitement and exclusivity to the celebration. The event will bring together blockchain enthusiasts, art collectors, and cryptocurrency aficionados for a one-of-a-kind Extended Reality (XR) experience.
BlocqX Labs, renowned for its expertise in web3 technologies and blockchain integration, will leverage its innovative capabilities to deliver an immersive and memorable event. With its headquarters in Tampa Bay, Florida, the agency is at the forefront of the web3 revolution, empowering businesses and leading brands to embrace decentralized technologies and unlock their full potential.
Hungry Howie’s, a national pizza brand known for its delicious and innovative pizzas, is proud to join BlocqX Labs in celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day. By partnering with the crypto community, Hungry Howie’s recognizes the power of Bitcoin and its potential to transform the world. The collaboration highlights the shared values of innovation and forward-thinking that both BlocqX Labs and Hungry Howie’s embody.
The Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, renowned for its commitment to supporting the arts and fostering creativity, provides an ideal backdrop for this momentous occasion. Its vibrant atmosphere and avant-garde aesthetic perfectly compliment the fusion of digital art and cryptocurrency that the event represents.
Celebrate Bitcoin's past, present, and future with Hungry Howie’s and BlocqX Labs. Join us at the Sagamore Hotel on May 22nd for this historic event. Limited spots are available, so secure your participation in the commemorative NFT mint by visiting the event website at https://www.pizz.art/
About BlocqX Labs:
BlocqX Labs is a leading web3 agency with offices in Wyoming and Tampa Bay, Florida. The company specializes in blockchain integration, web3 technologies, and decentralized applications. With a diverse team of skilled developers, adtech, data, marketing, and blockchain leaders, BlocqX Labs empowers businesses to leverage the potential of blockchain and decentralized finance to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities.
About Hungry Howie’s:
Hungry Howie’s is a national restaurant brand known for its flavorful pizzas, subs, salads, and commitment to quality. With over 40 years of experience, Hungry Howie’s has established itself as a trusted, most tasty, and beloved pizza chain; through its partnership with BlocqX Labs, Hungry Howie’s aims to connect with the fast-growing web3 audience to start building the next-level fan-based community & experiences in both IRL ( in-real-life) & the ever-expanding digital landscape called the metaverse.
