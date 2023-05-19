Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,118 in the last 365 days.

Federal Attorney Appointed to Eleventh District Bench

Image of Judge-Designee Robert J. Patton

Judge-designee Patton will take office on June 5.

Image of Judge-Designee Robert J. Patton

Judge-designee Patton will take office on June 5.

Attorney Robert J. Patton was appointed today as judge for the Eleventh District Court of Appeals, serving Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull counties.

Patton will assume office on June 5, taking the seat formerly held by Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice, who was elected to the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Patton is currently senior litigation counsel for the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. He previously served as an assistant prosecutor in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. The judge-designee has also been a part of Willowick City Council since 2005, including the last 10 years as president.
Patton received his law degree from Cleveland State University (CSU) College of Law and his master’s and undergraduate degrees from CSU, as well.

Patton was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine and must in election in November 2024 to retain the seat for the remainder of the term expiring in February 2027.

You just read:

Federal Attorney Appointed to Eleventh District Bench

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more