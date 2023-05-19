Federal Attorney Appointed to Eleventh District Bench

Judge-designee Patton will take office on June 5.

Judge-designee Patton will take office on June 5.

Attorney Robert J. Patton was appointed today as judge for the Eleventh District Court of Appeals, serving Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull counties.

Patton will assume office on June 5, taking the seat formerly held by Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice, who was elected to the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Patton is currently senior litigation counsel for the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. He previously served as an assistant prosecutor in the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. The judge-designee has also been a part of Willowick City Council since 2005, including the last 10 years as president.

Patton received his law degree from Cleveland State University (CSU) College of Law and his master’s and undergraduate degrees from CSU, as well.

Patton was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine and must in election in November 2024 to retain the seat for the remainder of the term expiring in February 2027.