William Howard Taft University Offers Flexible Online MST Program for Busy Professionals
The Taft University System
Classes Start June 27th - Enrollment is Now OpenLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- William Howard Taft University is proud to offer its Master of Science in Taxation (MST) program completely online. Ideal for certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and other tax professionals who wish to advance their careers, this program is designed to provide students with the flexibility to manage their studies around their life. Taft is an IRS approved continuing education provider and successful graduates of the program will:
- acquire research skills necessary to evaluate and apply current areas of tax law and tax related legal issues relating to business, corporate structure, and individual tax procedures and strategies; and
- build a solid foundation of understanding of the laws pertaining to tax procedure and how the IRS interprets/applies those laws; and
- learn techniques for analyzing and resolving taxation issues, including identifying problems, researching and locating relevant law, and applying the legal rules to facts to arrive at conclusions; and
- gain abilities to effectively communicate tax research to clients and the community of tax professionals, and make appropriate recommendations based on sound reasoning and analysis.
The program is presented using online technology, eliminating the need for classroom or seminar attendance. This allows students to access course materials and lectures from anywhere with an internet connection. Taught in an Independent Study modality, students can complete their studies at their own pace during each eight week session.
William Howard Taft University has experienced faculty and relevant curriculum. The program presents current and focused information necessary to perform tax planning activities. Using many of the same reference materials found in the offices of tax professionals, the program provides the conceptual understanding and technical competence advantageous for advancement in the tax consulting profession, corporate finance departments, and government tax agencies.
To assist students with the payment of tuition, the University offers a completely interest-free installment plan - each semester, the student only needs to make a 30% down-payment at the time of enrollment, followed by 3 monthly installments.
Taft University is committed to providing students with the highest quality education. With the convenience, affordability, and flexibility of the online program, students can complete their studies without sacrificing their career or lifestyle. Prospective applicants can request more information about the MST program by clicking HERE, emailing Admissions@Taft.edu or calling 303-867-1155.
Annie Cruz
The Taft University System
+1 714-850-4800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube