New student housing opens at Simon Fraser University

CANADA, May 19 - Simon Fraser University (SFU) students now have access to more on-campus housing with the opening of a new residence hall at the Burnaby campus, reducing housing pressures in the community.

“Secure, stable and affordable housing is essential for students to be successful at their studies, while also reducing demand on the local rental housing market,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “In 2018 we committed to building 8,000 student beds in 10 years, and we have already built more than 7,700 new beds. With additional Budget 2023 investments, we are well on our way to build more than 12,000 beds throughout the province to help students focus on their classes and lay the foundation for their future.”

SFU’s new student housing is providing an additional 383 beds for students on the Burnaby campus, meaning more students will have on-campus housing and won’t have to rent in the local market. It brings the number of on-campus student beds to more than 2,450.

The student housing project was built in two phases. Phase 1 included 482 single-room dormitory-style student beds, which opened in 2021. Phase 2 includes 383 student beds.

Government is providing $73 million toward the $108-million development. The building will include mostly single-room dormitory-style beds targeted at first-year students. The building will be designed to reflect Indigenous culture in the region, including the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. It will include a drumming circle and an outdoor space that connects to nature.

This project is part of the Homes for People Action Plan, which includes 12,000 new student beds to be built on campuses throughout the province to further ease pressure on the local rental markets. To date, 7,766 student beds are built or underway, five years ahead of schedule. Budget 2023 includes new investments, adding $575 million in funding toward on-campus student housing over three years.

Quotes:

Katrina Chen, MLA Burnaby-Lougheed –

“This is an exciting time for SFU students with more on-campus student housing now open. Post-secondary students need access to affordable housing to pursue their studies and lay the foundation for their future, helping to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow, as they are the future of our province.

Joy Johnson, president and vice-chancellor, Simon Fraser University –

“Affordable on-campus housing is a win-win for everyone because it decreases pressure on the rental housing market, while enriching the university experience of our students. We are excited to welcome nearly 400 additional students to Burnaby campus with the completion of this building, and many more in the years to come.”

Emmanuel Adegboyega, student resident and president, SFU Residence Hall Association –

“There are many advantages to living on campus, so seeing more rooms for students delights me. It addresses the demand from students who want to live on residence and helps to build more community on campus. Having the Courtyard Residence open helps meet those needs, and when you look at the architecture, rooms and views, it’s definitely one of the best buildings we have on Burnaby campus.”

