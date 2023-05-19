Canada and British Columbia invest in District of Taylor’s Wastewater Treatment Plant

CANADA, May 19 - From Infrastructure Canada:

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2023/05/canada-and-british-columbia-invest-in-district-of-taylors-wastewater-treatment-plant.html

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Anne Kang, Minister for Municipal Affairs, and His Worship Brent Taillefer, Mayor of the District of Taylor, announced a joint investment of more than $3.1 million to upgrade the District of Taylor’s wastewater treatment plant.

Through this funding, a concrete sludge management facility will be built at the plant. Work includes new valves, pipes and pumps, associated electrical work, and the installation of a centrifuge to separate different liquids to reduce sludge accumulation. These upgrades will create a more sustainable wastewater management system that will protect the health of the environment and residents.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes:

“Investments in wastewater infrastructure are essential to keeping our waterways clean and our communities healthy. Our government is pleased to contribute to this new facility which will provide residents and surrounding communities with a more reliable wastewater system for years to come.”

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“We know that our Province is growing, and the District of Taylor is no exception. We want that growth to be safe, healthy, and sustainable. By investing in upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, we’re helping to protect our environment while ensuring residents and visitors have access to the resources that they need.”

- The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister for Municipal Affairs

“The District of Taylor is grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to invest in infrastructure upgrades. Funding support received to create a more reliable wastewater infrastructure system will ensure that essential services continue to be offered to our residents and will strengthen the resiliency of our community. This new facility will contribute to decreasing environmental impacts while increasing the longevity of this valuable asset.”

- His Worship Brent Taillefer, Mayor of the District of Taylor

Quick Facts:

The Government of Canada is investing $1,258,960 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $1,049,028. The District of Taylor is contributing $839,412.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, 70 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $359 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $214 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

-30-