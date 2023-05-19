This Victoria Day long weekend, travellers along the Malahat (Highway 1) are encouraged to avoid peak travel times for a safer and more relaxed journey.

Significant traffic congestion is expected on the corridor this weekend due to sunny weather and the first long weekend of spring. To ensure a smoother journey, consider leaving early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is lighter.

For a safe trip, drivers should plan their journeys with extra time to reach their destination and be prepared for hot temperatures by packing lots of water and food for passengers and pets.

Although no work will take place at the Tunnel Hill project site over the Victoria Day long weekend, construction speed limits remain in effect. Work will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. During construction, drivers are expected to drive for conditions and to observe traffic management personnel and signage.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca