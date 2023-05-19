Disposal of Drugs (216-RICR-20-20-1)

1.1Authority

These regulations are promulgated pursuant to the authority conferred under R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 21-28-5.07 and 21-31-20, and are established for the purpose of adopting methods for the disposal of drugs in this state, and for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the public.

1.2Incorporated Materials

These regulations hereby adopt and incorporate 21 C.F.R. § 1317 (2018) by reference, not including any further editions or amendments thereof and only to the extent that the provisions therein are not inconsistent with these regulations.

1.3Definitions

A.Wherever used in these rules and regulations, the following terms shall be construed as follows: 1.“Abandoned drugs” means non-controlled or controlled substances that have been brought into the health care facility by a patient admitted to a health care facility and have been left behind by the patient or their family, or if the patient is deceased. 2."Controlled substance" means a drug, substance or immediate precursor in R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-2.08 Schedules I - V. 3."Health care facility" means any health care institution as defined in R.I. Gen. Laws § , and licensed according to the provisions of R.I. Gen. Laws Chapter . 4."Drug" means any drug so designated pursuant to the provisions of R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-31-2(8). 5."Person" means any individual, trust or estate, partnership, corporation (including associations, joint stock companies) state or political subdivision or instrumentality of the state.

1.4Disposal of Controlled Substances or Hazardous Waste Pharmaceuticals

Any health care facility or person licensed by the Rhode Island Department of Health that is lawfully in possession of excess or undesired controlled substances, including abandoned drugs brought into a health care facility, shall inventory and dispose of all such controlled substances in accordance with 21 C.F.R. § 1317 incorporated above at § 1.2 of this Part and all other applicable federal, state, and local regulations. Hazardous waste pharmaceuticals collected as abandoned drugs can be disposed of as either controlled substances or as hazardous waste as per the Department of Environmental Management’s Rules and Regulations for Hazardous Waste Management (§ 250-RICR-140-10-1.7.1(E)(2)).”

1.5Disposal of All Other Drugs (i.e., Non-controlled Substances)