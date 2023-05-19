Pou Statement on Hinchliffe Stadium Reopening

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement on the refurbishment and reopening of fabled Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, one of the last existing ballparks where Negro Leagues baseball games were played when the Major Leagues were still segregated by race:

“Today, as we look back at the sacrifice, dignity and endurance of all the great Negro League players who played at Hinchliffe Stadium when big league ballparks were unavailable to them, we also look forward to the inclusive, positive future a new Hinchliffe represents — as a symbol of rebirth for a city on the rise – and a place where young people of all races and ethnicities will be able to run, jump or hit a baseball, and at once begin to realize their dreams and possibilities.”