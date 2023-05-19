Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,114 in the last 365 days.

Pou Statement on Hinchliffe Stadium Reopening

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement on the refurbishment and reopening of fabled Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, one of the last existing ballparks where Negro Leagues baseball games were played when the Major Leagues were still segregated by race:

 

“Today, as we look back at the sacrifice, dignity and endurance of all the great Negro League players who played at Hinchliffe Stadium when big league ballparks were unavailable to them, we also look forward to the inclusive, positive future a new Hinchliffe represents — as a symbol of rebirth for a city on the rise – and a place where young people of all races and ethnicities will be able to run, jump or hit a baseball, and at once begin to realize their dreams and possibilities.”

You just read:

Pou Statement on Hinchliffe Stadium Reopening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more