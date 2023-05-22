Author Kelly Corrigan to Speak in Joliet on Hope, Loss and Other Wonders
NYT bestselling author, podcaster and PBS host Kelly Corrigan will be speaking in Joliet on June 20.
WGN Radio host John Williams will moderate the conversation with Kelly Corrigan at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on June 20.
Corrigan will be in Conversation with WGN Radio Host John Williams to Benefit Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care
We fully anticipate An Evening with Kelly Corrigan to be a conversation that entertains and enriches.”JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, June 20, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care is hosting “An Evening with Kelly Corrigan” at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.
— Lightways CEO Mary Kay Sheehan
The lively conversation is billed as Telling Us More About Hope, Loss and Other Wonders. Much of the program will be a Q&A session on a wide range of topics.
Kelly is a New York Times bestselling author, a podcaster and the host of Tell Me More on PBS. Huffington Post calls her “The Poet Laureate of the ordinary” and O Magazine dubbed her the “voice of a generation.”
Released in 2008, her first memoir, The Middle Place, was about going through cancer treatment simultaneously with her father and her father’s subsequent death.
The San Francisco Chronicle called The Middle Place “more complex–and funny–than one would ever imagine.” That’s a fair assessment of all of Kelly’s work. When writing, speaking or interviewing, Kelly gets to the heart of the subject in a relatable, amusing and refreshing way.
On her podcast and TV show, Kelly brings together a diverse list of A-List guests to talk about subjects like grit, character, service, hope and optimism. These straight-to-the-heart topics will be woven into the June 20 event. “We fully anticipate An Evening with Kelly Corrigan to be a conversation that entertains and enriches, “ said Lightways’ CEO Mary Kay Sheehan.
WGN radio personality John Williams will moderate the event. John hosts the midday show on WGN Radio720 as well as several podcasts. He has recently written and spoken about his experiences caring for his elderly parents.
As the largest nonprofit hospice in Illinois, Lightways aims this event to be the first in a speaker series providing healthy conversation on death and dying, caretaking and grief. “Grief affects us all at some point and for so many reasons. This evening is a perfect opportunity for those grieving--and those who love people who are grieving--to get some fresh perspective,” said Sheehan.
Reserved seats are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Rialto Square box office in person with no handling fee. The box office is open Monday-Friday from noon-4:30 pm at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. Tickets are $48.50 and $68.50.
About Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care
This event is a benefit for Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care. As the largest nonprofit hospice in Illinois, Lightways relies on fundraising and contributions to cover approximately $1.5 million in uncompensated care that is provided annually. This includes the pediatric palliative care program and community grief support that is provided at no charge to anyone in need of care.
Founded in 1982 as Joliet Area Community Hospice, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider licensed in 11 counties in Illinois. We provide exceptional serious illness care, hospice care and grief support for adults and children.
