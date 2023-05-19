Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates refers distraught homeowner to Consumer Defense Law Group to stop Foreclosure
three days before the Trustee Sale Date then secures a 30% Lower Permanent loan modification paymentVICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When saving your property, one should always have a backup plan. Fredrick Steen was $118,952.22 behind on his mortgage with a monthly payment of $2757.87 on an interest rate of 4%. The situation was due to his tenant's inability to pay rent due to California's eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic. To resolve his situation, Fredrick applied for a loan modification with his lender a month before his auction sale date of March 10, 2023. He submitted all the requested paperwork and waited for the lender to stop the sale date.
Unfortunately, 3 days before the sale date, Fredrick received a shocking request from the lender. They demanded additional documents to support his loan modification application. This unexpected hurdle put Fredrick's home at great risk, as the sale date was rapidly approaching, leaving him with limited time to gather the required paperwork.
Felling overwhelmed and desperate, Fedrick reached out to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates on March 6, 2023, for assistance; which has a 5-star review on Google and A+ BBB rating, a renowned organization dedicated to helping the homeowners and providing them with the necessary steps to overcome the foreclosure challenges.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates successfully referred the homeowner to the Consumer Defense Law group, which manage to halt the foreclosure process 3 days before the scheduled Trustee Sale Date.
Later the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates assisted Fredrick in securing impressive 30% reduction in the homeowner's permanent loan modification payment, effectively reducing his delinquency to zero. The new monthly payment was dropped to $1,849.00 with the same 4% interest rate.
Fredrick expresses his immeasurable gratitude to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group for coming to his rescue at the eleventh hour and preventing the foreclosure of his property.
Fredrick's story reminds homeowners facing similar challenges to seek help from reputable Nonprofit Organizations like the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates.
