Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash in Carroll County

May 19, 2023

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash this morning in Carroll County that sent five people including three children to the hospital.

A five-year-old boy was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command while his parents and two young siblings were taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The family was traveling in a horse and buggy at the time of the crash.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Route 97 South, just before Route 496. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2018 KIA Forte was traveling south on Route 97 and struck the rear of the buggy. The KIA then struck a 2013 Ford F-150, which struck a 2006 Chevrolet SUV.

Investigators believe the buggy, Ford and Chevrolet were stopped in the roadway on southbound Route 97 at the time of the crash because of road closures. Troopers from the Westminster Barrack were conducting an unrelated crash investigation in the area.

The driver of the KIA, identified as Maura Onksy, 23, of Manchester, Maryland, was processed at Westminster Barrack on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to the hospital. A passenger in the KIA, the sole occupant of the Ford and four people in the Chevrolet all refused medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack were assisted by deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene. Roads were closed for about four hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are conducting the ongoing investigation. Troopers will be consulting with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges upon completion of the investigation. The investigation is continuing…

