MD Charts LLC Presents a Prototype of its DARCI (“Dynamic Advanced Robotic Caring Intelligence”) Platform at ACOG 2023
MD Charts LLC presents a prototype of its DARCI Platform, the first system to integrate a suite of artificial intelligence features into an EHR system.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MD Charts LLC, the maker of the OBGYNCharts EHR system, announces the development of its DARCI (“Dynamic Advanced Robotic Caring Intelligence”) platform. The DARCI platform is the first of its kind to integrate a suite of intelligent interactive features, such as patient facial recognition and voice interaction into an EHR system to increase medical office efficiency, allow providers to see more patients, improve patient care, and maximize practice revenue. MD Charts is presenting a DARCI prototype in booth 2818 at the Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (“ACOG”) on May 19–21, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
DARCI’s unique features include voice interaction, patient/provider recognition, motion detection, photography, biometric authentication, object recognition and seamless integration with the OBGYNCharts EHR system. DARCI leverages these intelligent features to streamline patient check-in, physician examination and check-out workflows. DARCI can operate continuously throughout your workday and will not be affected by internet or power disruptions, because patient data can be stored securely and locally on the DARCI platform.
DARCI augments cost savings by facilitating patient rooming, enabling scribing services, providing staff management tools and thereby facilitating the repurposing of staff to perform other often ignored vital office functions. DARCI improves the patient experience by utilizing any waiting time to educate and promote office procedures, specials and products. DARCI will help your practice improve its MIPS score, meet other compliance requirements and is customizable to unique applications in medical and cosmetic patient care. Deploying the DARCI platform will automate office procedures allowing a practice to efficiently operate with fewer staff members.
DARCI is another addition to a family of advanced and highly customizable features provided by MD Charts such as DermCharts™, KidsCharts™, SaveLifeID™, InstaPath™, BiopsyMapping™, Accelerators™ and others. MD Charts is working with integration provider Lightning Comm LLC to develop the DARCI platform. At this early stage, MD Charts wants to hear from you – providers and their staff – so that DARCI and MD Charts can continue to offer intelligent and personalized solutions for your practice.
On May 19–21, 2023 come experience a DARCI prototype at ACOG booth 2818 in the Baltimore Convention Center and let us know of pain points you’d like to eliminate so you can run your practice more smoothly, efficiently and profitably.
For interviews and additional information at ACOG, contact Adam Sanborn, Director of Sales at 774-364-1668 or asanborn@mdcharts or Margarita Saldana, Senior Business Analyst at msaldana@mdcharts.net. Please visit www.mdcharts.net anytime to schedule a demonstration or obtain more information.
