Sundance Builders, LLC: A Family-Run Commercial General Contractor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sundance Builders, LLC is a family run commercial general contractor based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 1999 by Tom Frank, the company is now run by his daughter, Shena Garriss, as the CEO, along with her husband, Eric Garriss, her sister, Brena Frank, and long-time family friend, Doug Dunnigan, all as part owners. This unique team brings a fresh perspective and a values-driven approach to every project they undertake.
Sundance Builders is committed to honesty and integrity in all facets of their business. Their dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy general contractors in the Western United States. Their team of experienced professionals has a deep understanding of the construction industry and leverages their expertise to ensure that every project they undertake is completed to the highest standards.
With licenses in Nevada, Utah, California, and Arizona, Sundance Builders can provide their services to a wide range of clients across the Western United States. Their expertise in design & build, project management, and general construction has made them a go to choose for high-profile clients who demand nothing but the best.
Over the past two decades, Sundance Builders has completed over 25 million square feet of building, making them a major contributor to the growth and development in the Western United States. Their commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy general contractors in the region.
At Sundance Builders, LLC, the team is always looking for new commercial developers and architects who share the same values that the company was founded with. If you're looking for a commercial general contractor who will deliver top-notch craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, visit their website at www.sundancebuildersllc.com or email them at lnfo@.sundancebuildersllc.com.
In conclusion, Sundance Builders, LLC is a family run commercial general contractor that has been providing top-quality services for over two decades. With licenses in multiple states and a reputation for excellence, Sundance Builders is a reliable and trustworthy choice for any commercial project.
Sundance Builders LLC
Sundance Builders is committed to honesty and integrity in all facets of their business. Their dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy general contractors in the Western United States. Their team of experienced professionals has a deep understanding of the construction industry and leverages their expertise to ensure that every project they undertake is completed to the highest standards.
With licenses in Nevada, Utah, California, and Arizona, Sundance Builders can provide their services to a wide range of clients across the Western United States. Their expertise in design & build, project management, and general construction has made them a go to choose for high-profile clients who demand nothing but the best.
Over the past two decades, Sundance Builders has completed over 25 million square feet of building, making them a major contributor to the growth and development in the Western United States. Their commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy general contractors in the region.
At Sundance Builders, LLC, the team is always looking for new commercial developers and architects who share the same values that the company was founded with. If you're looking for a commercial general contractor who will deliver top-notch craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, visit their website at www.sundancebuildersllc.com or email them at lnfo@.sundancebuildersllc.com.
In conclusion, Sundance Builders, LLC is a family run commercial general contractor that has been providing top-quality services for over two decades. With licenses in multiple states and a reputation for excellence, Sundance Builders is a reliable and trustworthy choice for any commercial project.
Sundance Builders LLC
+1 702-798-0822
lnfo@.sundancebuildersllc.com
Sundance Builders