Hip Hop Artist Jericho Jyant Announces Highly Anticipated New Album "My Soul Is Hip Hop"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jericho Jyant, a talented hip-hop producer and rapper, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his latest album, "My Soul Is Hip Hop." With an impressive track record and a passion for music, Jyant is set to captivate listeners with his authentic and well-crafted sound.
Having already made a name for himself in the industry, Jericho Jyant has released two successful albums, "Hello, World!" and "Thoughts From Old Fourth," along with an EP titled "Decrypt The Vault." His music showcases his unique style and lyrical prowess, drawing from personal experiences and delivering powerful messages to his audience.
The new album, "My Soul Is Hip Hop," features seven meticulously crafted tracks highlighting Jyant's evolution as an artist. Focused on quality and cohesiveness, the album boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Jyjantic (Jyjantic is Jyant's production name), Julian Sosa, YaboiiJeff, Jammy Beatz, and producerX.
Jyant's dedication to his craft is evident in every aspect of the production, from the vocal arrangements to the top-notch mixing and mastering. Renowned industry professionals, including Grammy-winning mixer Chris Carmouche, Grammy-nominated mix engineer/producer Brent Kolatalo, and two-time Grammy-winning mastering engineer Andres Mayo, have lent their expertise to ensure the album's exceptional quality.
"My Soul Is Hip Hop" is an introspective journey through Jyant's experiences, delving into themes of love, romance, personal struggles, and his past as a drug addict. The album's opening track, "Prayer Season," sets the tone with Jyant's heartfelt declaration of faith, an overarching theme that resonates throughout his music. Jyant's passion for hip-hop shines through, with each track showcasing his unique style and lyrical prowess.
In preparation for the album, Jyant dedicated himself to honing his singing skills and worked with a vocal coach for the opening track, "Prayer Season." The result is a testament to his dedication to artistic growth and pushing boundaries. As a highly driven individual, Jericho Jyant aims to become a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry. With "My Soul Is Hip Hop," he aspires to introduce himself to a broader audience and make a lasting impact. The album is available on major music platforms.
For more information about Jericho Jyant and updates on his music, please visit his official website. Additionally, you can follow him on his official fan page.
About Jericho Jyant:
Jericho Jyant is a hip-hop producer and rapper hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. With two successful albums and an EP already under his belt, he has established himself as a talented artist with a unique sound. Jyant's music explores personal experiences and delivers powerful messages to his listeners, creating a captivating and authentic musical journey.
AMW Group
Having already made a name for himself in the industry, Jericho Jyant has released two successful albums, "Hello, World!" and "Thoughts From Old Fourth," along with an EP titled "Decrypt The Vault." His music showcases his unique style and lyrical prowess, drawing from personal experiences and delivering powerful messages to his audience.
The new album, "My Soul Is Hip Hop," features seven meticulously crafted tracks highlighting Jyant's evolution as an artist. Focused on quality and cohesiveness, the album boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Jyjantic (Jyjantic is Jyant's production name), Julian Sosa, YaboiiJeff, Jammy Beatz, and producerX.
Jyant's dedication to his craft is evident in every aspect of the production, from the vocal arrangements to the top-notch mixing and mastering. Renowned industry professionals, including Grammy-winning mixer Chris Carmouche, Grammy-nominated mix engineer/producer Brent Kolatalo, and two-time Grammy-winning mastering engineer Andres Mayo, have lent their expertise to ensure the album's exceptional quality.
"My Soul Is Hip Hop" is an introspective journey through Jyant's experiences, delving into themes of love, romance, personal struggles, and his past as a drug addict. The album's opening track, "Prayer Season," sets the tone with Jyant's heartfelt declaration of faith, an overarching theme that resonates throughout his music. Jyant's passion for hip-hop shines through, with each track showcasing his unique style and lyrical prowess.
In preparation for the album, Jyant dedicated himself to honing his singing skills and worked with a vocal coach for the opening track, "Prayer Season." The result is a testament to his dedication to artistic growth and pushing boundaries. As a highly driven individual, Jericho Jyant aims to become a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry. With "My Soul Is Hip Hop," he aspires to introduce himself to a broader audience and make a lasting impact. The album is available on major music platforms.
For more information about Jericho Jyant and updates on his music, please visit his official website. Additionally, you can follow him on his official fan page.
About Jericho Jyant:
Jericho Jyant is a hip-hop producer and rapper hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. With two successful albums and an EP already under his belt, he has established himself as a talented artist with a unique sound. Jyant's music explores personal experiences and delivers powerful messages to his listeners, creating a captivating and authentic musical journey.
AMW Group
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here