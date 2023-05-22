556 Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to Be Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and driver Sheldon Creed to honor fallen officers at NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend.
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro will debut a special NLEOMF paint scheme at the Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 27, 2023.
We’re honored to bring awareness to NLEOMF, pay tribute to the fallen officers, and highlight the importance of the Move Over law.”CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering Company, a global leader in the emergency warning industry since 1952, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) have teamed up for the second year to honor fallen officers at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 27, 2023, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
— Eric Maurice, Director of Automotive Sales at Whelen Engineering
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will debut a special NLEOMF paint scheme for the race featuring the names of 556 officers killed in the line of duty that were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in 2023. “We’re proud to support NLEOMF and to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said RCR’s No. 2 driver, Sheldon Creed. “Carrying the names of the fallen on the decklid of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will be a special tribute, and our team will make them proud this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” added Creed. There are currently 23,785 names of fallen officers engraved on the monument in Washington, D.C. The moving paint scheme also highlights the Move Over law which requires motorists to slow down and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle that is parked on a roadway to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers.
This is the second year in a row that Whelen Engineering has partnered with NLEOMF and RCR to honor fallen officers with a dedicated paint scheme. Creed will also wear a special NLEOMF-themed fire suit for the race this year.
“Whelen Engineering proudly supports first responders and their causes,” said Whelen’s Director of Automotive Sales, Eric Maurice. “We share a mission with NLEOMF to make it safer for those who serve and protect, and we’re honored to help bring awareness to the organization, pay tribute to the fallen officers, and highlight the importance of the Move Over law.”
The race begins at 1 pm EST from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, and can be watched on FS1, and heard on PRN.
Whelen Engineering Company designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive, Aviation (Whelen Aerospace Technologies – WAT), and Mass Notification industries worldwide.
Whelen is also the official warning light supplier of NASCAR and a steadfast supporter of motorsports at many different levels including title sponsorship of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Marketing Department
Whelen Engineering
+1 860-526-9504
email us here