Niemann Foods Solves for Inventory Optimization with Upshop’s Automated Replenishment and Inventory Intelligence system
With out-of-stock rates at record levels, Niemann Foods is investing in a proven CGO solution to anticipate consumer demand while mitigating waste.
When we deliver the right assortment, at the right time, to the right store, we deliver a better shopping experience to our customers.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshop, the leading provider of AI-driven forecasting, ordering and inventory intelligence software for the total store, is proud to announce that Niemann Foods has chosen to implement its automated replenishment and inventory optimization system, MagicTM, across 43 stores in Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.
— Tim Murphy, Vice President Director of Supermarkets, Niemann Foods
Upshop will help Niemann's create a better in-stock position and automate the replenishment process, all while optimizing inventory in real-time.
The outcome will lead to stores that are meeting localized demand and making it easier for associates to manage stocking.
The approach analyzes real-time data, then utilizes machine learning and advanced analytics, forecasts consumer demand, determines inventory levels, and orders optimal product quantities. Magic, Upshop’s automated replenishment and inventory intelligence software, has been purpose-built for grocery and takes into account seasonal trends, promotional activity, and real-time sales data to provide accurate and actionable insights. With the system, Niemann's is empowered to make data-driven decisions that will significantly improve inventory accuracy and shopper satisfaction.
"We are excited to partner with Upshop and implement the CGO system in all of our stores," said Tim Murphy, Vice President Director of Supermarkets at Niemann's. "We believe that Magic will help us better understand our customers' buying habits and improve our overall inventory position. When we deliver the right assortment, at the right time, to the right store, we deliver a better shopping experience to our customers."
"Our approach is a game-changer for grocery retailers who want to maximize the potential of their stores. Shoppers expect more personalization than ever, no matter where they shop. Grocers are investing to ensure the right product is available at the right time and location to ensure they do not miss a sale … online and in-store," said Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop. “We are proud to work with Niemann's to optimize inventory and realize store success."
The system is already being used by leading grocers such as Wegmans, Raley’s, Cardenas, Lowes Foods, Spartan Nash, Weis Markets, Big Y, and Sobey's. These grocers have all benefited from the implementation by improving inventory accuracy, reducing out-of-stock, and improving customer service levels.
