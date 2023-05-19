Ohio Manufacturing Company Revolutionizes American Made Plywood
In The Height Of A Pandemic, One Small Town Small Business Took Matters Into Their Own Hands Amidst Supply Chain Disruption.MAGNOLIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Necessity is the Mother of Invention”
Olde Wood, Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of their new plywood manufacturing company, Re-Core. Specializing in producing high-quality, American made plywood.
While many Americans were stockpiling toilet paper during the Covid-19 Pandemic, a luxury reclaimed hardwood flooring company in the small town of Magnolia, Ohio was stockpiling wood, and lots of it. For 26 years, Olde Wood, Ltd., has been the leader in the luxury wide plank hardwood flooring industry as well as the reclaimed wood flooring industry. Many of their customers purchase solid hardwood flooring, however approximately half of the customers purchase an engineered hardwood product which consists of a 4mm thin veneer of their wood flooring adhered to a ¾” or ⅝” piece of baltic birch plywood. Over the past decade, their large commercial customer base has increased the demand for their engineered hardwood flooring due to the 100+ year life expectancy of the product. During the pandemic, American distributors stopped selling plywood to anyone but their largest customers leaving the rest of us to fend for ourselves. That is where Russia comes in, Tommy Sancic, Owner and Founder of Olde Wood frantically went directly to manufacturers in Russia, spending many sleepless nights on the phones ordering hundreds of thousands of dollars of baltic birch plywood to keep up with the demand. However, when ports were shut down in the height of the pandemic, hundreds of containers of baltic birch plywood were left floating in shipping containers across the pacific ocean, with no end in sight. This is where Tommy Sancic and his team at Olde Wood, Ltd., decided to take matters into their own hands by stockpiling as much of the precious plywood as possible. According to Mr. Sancic, the company had enough to finish orders through the first quarter of 2023, but no more, so rather than panic, he put a plan into motion to create an American made core plywood product. A revolutionary idea that will change an entire industry.
After meeting with Engineers and equipment manufacturers, specialty equipment was designed and recently installed at the Magnolia facility that will produce 1 panel of plywood every 18 seconds which means that our processes are now fully controlled within our own facility, with no reliance on foreign made materials. This innovative, European inspired, manufacturing line is only the second of its kind in the United States and the FIRST here in the state of Ohio.
Olde Wood, Ltd., has been the leader in the Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring Industry and the Reclaimed Building Materials industry since 1997. Since then they have milled over 15 million feet of hardwood floors that are installed in custom homes and businesses across the globe.
