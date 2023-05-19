Submit Release
Gov. Lee Appoints Stacey Edmonson as 21st Judicial District Attorney General

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 11:52am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Stacey Edmonson as District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the death of General Kim Helper, effective immediately.

“Stacey is a dedicated public servant and highly-qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience she will continue to bring to the 21st Judicial District,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident she will lead with integrity, and I appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”

Edmonson has served the 21st Judicial District for nearly two decades, most recently as Deputy District Attorney General, a role she has held for 12 years. Edmonson earned her bachelor’s degree at Belmont University and her J.D. at Loyola University School of Law. Edmonson resides in Spring Hill with her family.

The 21st Judicial District covers Williamson County.

