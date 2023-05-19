Three apply for NWJD judge vacancy

On May 1, 2023 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the Northwest Judicial District. The opening was created as a result of the retirement of Judge Paul W. Jacobson.

The following three lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Burgum:

Charles "Chas" Neff, Jr. (Watford City)

Jonathan J. Smith (New Orleans, LA)

Christopher K. Votava (Williston)