Rise 2 Greatness and Sports Facilities Companies to Host Free Camp in Conjunction with the SEC Baseball Tournament
Rise 2 Greatness will partner with SFC and the City of Hoover to host its free Grow the Game youth camp in conjunction with the SEC Baseball Tournament.MARION, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Rise 2 Greatness Foundation’s mission is to inspire, support and promote a pathway for underserved and poverty-stricken children within America’s most at-risk communities to rise to find their individual greatness
● Rise 2 Greatness Foundation’s Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund expands its reach and support into the state of Alabama
● The Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund seeks to remove economic barriers that stand between kids in underserved communities and their chance to play the sports of baseball and softball
The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation (R2G Foundation), formerly known as The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, will partner with Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) and the City of Hoover to continue its efforts to provide baseball and softball playing opportunities to children everywhere through hosting its free Grow the Game youth baseball/softball camp in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 22 at Hoover Met Complex in Hoover, Al.
These camps provide a one-of-a-kind baseball and softball playing experience for over 500 Hoover and Birmingham youth under the tutelage of local players and a combined 104+ years of Major League Baseball experience, including former Major Leaguers Luis Alicea, Kyle Farnsworth, Ben Ford, Ron Jackson, Charles Johnson, Tim Redding, Reggie Sanders, Michael Tucker, Preston Wilson and Dmitri Young.
The former Major Leaguers will join Rise 2 Greatness for a caravan visit to Green Valley Elementary on Tuesday, May 23, where they will interact first-hand with the school’s students for games of wiffle ball and other field day activities.
The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation teams up with its partners Rawlings and Augusta Sportswear to provide gear and equipment to every child present, including a glove and camp t-shirt at no cost to the child. Each child receives a swag bag with a Rawlings baseball signed by every player present and a wiffle bat and ball set.
These events are made possible with the support of multiple partners who share Rise 2 Greatness’ commitment to grow the games of baseball and softball, including Sports Facilities Companies, the City of Hoover, Hoover Met Complex, along with the Southeastern Conference and their sponsors.
“Sports and baseball have provided an important character foundation for so many around the country, and we want to provide access to as many kids and families as possible,” stated SFC CEO Jason Clement. “The Hoover Met Complex is the hub for the best amateur baseball in the country, and the SEC Tournament is the pinnacle. It will be a lot of fun to provide this opportunity for Birmingham and Hoover youth in conjunction with the event.”
“Anyone with a heart can’t help but love the hundreds of young kids we see when holding our Grow the Game camps,” said Perfect Game and Rise 2 Greatness Founder, Jerry Ford. “These children are extremely talented and very innocent. They truly deserve every opportunity to become successful in life. That is our mission at Rise 2 Greatness. It takes a small army to make this happen. We can’t thank everyone involved enough in making this happen.”
"Great things happen when likeminded people come together to help,” said Rise 2 Greatness Executive Director, Jennifer Ford. “We continue to be amazed by the unwavering support and partnership of Sports Facilities Companies and we look forward to future joint endeavors. The commitment of those working in the youth space of Hoover and Birmingham is awe inspiring, and we look forward to continuing to Grow the Game in these communities.”
“As one of the most diverse and sports-centric cities in the state, the City of Hoover is thrilled to help host this year’s Grow the Game event in Alabama,” said Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “The world of sports plays a critical role in all of our lives by teaching character, teamwork, hard work, dedication and even having fun. We thank all those who’ve given tirelessly to make the vision of this program a reality. And for all of the young people who will participate, we are excited about the impact it will have for years to come.”
Rise 2 Greatness’ Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund is made possible by generous donations from MLB players such as Trevor Story, George Springer, Johnny Damon and Ryan Klesko, corporate partners and contributions from others passionate about removing barriers that stand between children from underserved communities and their chance to fall in love with the sports of baseball and softball.
To learn more about Rise 2 Greatness and its Jerry Grow the Game Fund, please visit www.Rise2Greatness.org.
