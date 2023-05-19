Save The Date: Delaware Tree Stewards Training in June

DOVER, Del. (May 19, 2023) – The Delaware Tree Stewards, housed under the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Program, is offering a four-session training, geared toward participants living in both New Castle County and Sussex County, Delaware. Participants will be equipped with skills to be able to work with neighbors, organizations and local public agencies within their own communities to organize and lead tree planting projects, assess new potential tree planting sites, care for existing tree canopy and access a variety of technical and financial resources to support their endeavors. This training will be provided by Craig Highfield , Forests Program Director for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and Heather Titanich , Community Forester for the Delaware Center for Horticulture. The training covers topics including:

Tree biology & health

Discussion of anatomy and physiology of trees and how they interact with soil. This session provides the foundation to understanding how trees grow and react to challenges of urban and suburban planting sites.

Site assessment & tree selection

Right Tree for the Right Space. This session will go over the steps to properly assess the growing conditions of a planting site and tools to help you select the trees that will grow best at that site.

Proper planting techniques

Planting a tree properly and providing tree maintenance is essential for a successful project. Various planting techniques will be covered to address the challenges of urban sites and the care needed in order to help the new trees be established.

Organizing community plantings events

Discuss how to bring together your site assessment, tree selection, planting requirements and other logistical elements into a comprehensive plan.

Throughout the year, the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry program offers a four-part training and certification program that joins together a group of passionate volunteers from across the state, as they cover tree science, tree care techniques, and project development. The dates and times of each session are as follows:

Sessions with Craig Highfield, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

June 5 | 7:00-8:30 P.M.

June 7 | 7:00-8:30 P.M.

June 12 | 7:00-8:30 P.M.

June 14 | 7:00-8:30 P.M.

All four sessions will be held virtually. Register here: allianceforthebay.org/TreeStewards

Sessions with Heather Titanich, Delaware Center for Horticulture

June 8 | 6:00-8:00 P.M.

June 13 | 6:00-8:00 P.M.

June 20 | 6:00-8:00 P.M.

All three sessions will be held at 1810 N Dupont St, Wilmington DE 19806, DCH Founder’s Room. Register here: https://thedch.org/events/?eid=14135



Tree Stewards Volunteer Event

June 25 | 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. – Banning Regional Park, 102 Middleboro Rd, Wilmington DE 19804

Delaware Forest Service Urban Forestry Coordinator Kesha Braunskill remarked, “Delaware Forest Service is happy to have our partners assist with providing such an important program to citizens in Delaware who are interested in learning how to keep our community trees healthy. We hope that more people will take an interest in becoming certified Delaware Tree Stewards so that we can continue to grow Delaware’s tree canopy.”

Launched in Fall 2020, the Delaware Tree Stewardship program connects Delawareans to their landscapes through the acts of planting and caring for trees. Delaware Tree Stewards is an excellent opportunity to connect with experts and learners alike. By completing training and networking with other stewards, graduates will be able to recognize opportunities and coordinate tree projects where they are needed most. Visit de.gov/treestewards to find out how you can get involved!

About the Delaware Center for Horticulture

The Delaware Center for Horticulture cultivates greener communities by inspiring appreciation and improvement of the environment through horticulture, education and conservation. Founded in 1977, the Center’s headquarters in Wilmington’s Trolley Square is an oasis in the city. As DCH’s Community Forester, Heather Titanich works to sustain a safe and equitable tree canopy across Wilmington. This involves coordinating tree plantings, securing sources of funding for tree care, and educating the public about the importance of trees in the built environment by leading DCH’s Neighborhood Tree Steward program. Heather has a background in public horticulture, working to connect people with plants, and promote the diversity of native species. Heather holds a B.S. in Forest Resource and Environmental Conservation from Virginia Tech. She is also an ISA Certified Arborist and has obtained Tree Risk Assessment Qualification.

About the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

The mission of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is to pursue innovative strategies and collaborations that improve the health of the region’s forests, create new forests in places important to water quality and promote the benefits of forests and resource management to private landowners, decision-makers and the general population of the six-state bay watershed. Craig Highfield is the Forests Program Director for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Craig leads the forest team that is situated in the Alliance’s state offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania. Craig received a M.S. in Environmental Science from Johns Hopkins University and is an ISA Certified Arborist.

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS provides a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit the website agriculture.delaware.gov/forest-service/ and connect with DFS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.