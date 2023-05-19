S-Square Systems Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- S-Square Systems, a leading global software solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved website. The updated website provides customers with an improved, seamless, and user-friendly experience, showcasing the company's industry-leading expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction.
We have a purpose driven culture with people at the core. We come together as one team and work towards a collective goal.
Since 2002, S-Square has been working with Fortune 500 companies in every industry, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, retail, education, hi-tech, and public sector. As a customer-focused company, S-Square takes a collaborative approach to helping clients maximize the benefits of their IT investments. With its end-to-end approach to excellence and platform-agnostic service delivery, the company is committed to staying two steps ahead of the competition.
The new website offers visitors a comprehensive overview of S-Square’s services and expertise, making it easier to find the information they need. The website also highlights the company's commitment to providing white-glove support and flawless service delivery.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide an improved experience to share our expertise with our customers," said Krishnarao Nandipati, CEO of S-Square Systems. "Our goal is to provide an exceptional customer experience, and this new website is a testament to our commitment to that goal."
"At S-Square Systems, we are driven by three timeless principles: Trusted, Tested, and Committed," added Ayaz Kazi, Vice President of Operations. "Our trusted business models reflect a future-driven mindset and our proactive approach to work, while our tested methodologies and technologies transform the ways our clients interact with their employees, customers, and partners. We are committed to finding new technology-driven ways of increasing operational flexibility, reducing costs, and minimizing time to market."
The new website is live now and can be accessed at https://www.s-squaresystems.com.
For more information, please contact:-
Jeff Friedman
VP, Sales & Customer Success
M: 469-248-6157
O: 940-465-8901
Email: jeff.friedman@s-squaresystems.com
4225 Executive Square, Suite 600
La Jolla, CA - 92037
About S-Square Systems: S-Square Systems is a software solutions provider that has been in business since 2002. The company works with Fortune 500 companies in every industry, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, retail, education, hi-tech, and public sector. S-Square Systems takes a collaborative approach to help clients maximize the benefits of their IT investments and is committed to providing white-glove support and flawless service delivery.
