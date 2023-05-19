Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,086 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Secures 18-year Prison Sen­tence for Dan­ger­ous Repeat Sex Offender

The efforts of Attorney General Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division have led to repeat sex offender Daniel Barbosa, 37, being sentenced to 18 years in prison by Judge Jennifer Pena from the 290th District Court of Bexar County, Texas. Attorneys General Dorian C. Cotlar and Anna Lee McNelis represented the State of Texas in the case. 

In April of 2019, the Defendant was released from prison after serving a sentence for Indecency with a Child by Exposure. Nine days after his release, the Defendant met a victim to whom he served alcohol tainted with drugs, which sedated the victim. He then sexually assaulted the victim. The victim reported the assault to law enforcement and sought medical treatment. A routine drug screen during that process revealed the presence of four different illegal drugs that she did not knowingly ingest. 

On the morning of the trial, the Defendant elected to change his plea to “guilty” and elected to have his punishment assessed by the court. The parties negotiated a punishment range of 5–18 years in prison, and the case was set for sentencing. Despite his plea of “guilty,” the Defendant refused to accept responsibility during both his pre-sentence interview and at the sentencing hearing. After hearing from the victim, the Defendant’s mother and aunt, Judge Pena called the Defendant “dangerous” and sentenced him to the negotiated maximum sentence of 18 years.  

The Office of the Attorney General represented the State as the District Attorney Pro Tem of Bexar County, Texas, due to the elected District Attorney’s having represented the Defendant in his prior sexual assault case. 

You just read:

Pax­ton Secures 18-year Prison Sen­tence for Dan­ger­ous Repeat Sex Offender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more