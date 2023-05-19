Esteemed Author Julie Malnig Set to Release Highly Anticipated Second Book

Professor Julie Malnig

Professor Julie Malnig's book illuminates the stories of rock and roll dance and its impact on cultural diversity and youth expression in the mid-20th century.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author and academic, Professor Julie Malnig, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of her highly anticipated second book, "Dancing Black, Dancing White: Rock and Roll Dance, Race, and Youth Culture of the 1950s and Early 1960s." Following the exceptional success of her previous work, "Dancing Till Dawn: A Century of Exhibition Ballroom Dance," Professor Malnig's latest literary endeavor promises to captivate readers with its insightful exploration of dance's pivotal role in the cultural and racial dynamics of the mid-20th-century rock and roll movement.

With her unmatched expertise in Performance Studies and a profound passion for interdisciplinary education, Professor Malnig delves deep into the intricate interplay between dance, race, and youth culture during a transformative era. "Dancing Black, Dancing White" illuminates the vibrant and often overlooked contributions of diverse communities to the evolution of rock and roll dance. This exceptional book sheds light on the rich tapestry of experiences, challenges, and triumphs that shaped the dance floor of the 1950s and early 1960s.

Julie Malnig's extensive academic background serves as the bedrock for her comprehensive analysis. Having completed her undergraduate studies at Douglass College and earning a Ph.D. in Performance Studies from New York University, she has since ascended to the esteemed position of Full Professor at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. As a dedicated educator, Professor Malnig has meticulously crafted courses that reflect her expertise, including "Popular Dance and American Cultural Identity" and "Dance on Screen: The Lure of the American Music Film." Additionally, she serves as the Chair of Gallatin's Interdisciplinary Arts Program, further solidifying her commitment to fostering groundbreaking research and academic growth.

The anticipation surrounding "Dancing Black, Dancing White" is palpable, as readers eagerly await the opportunity to engage with Professor Malnig's groundbreaking work. With its deep cultural insights, this book will undoubtedly become a vital resource for future generations of students, enabling them to appreciate the historical context and social significance of rock and roll dance.

The release of "Dancing Black, Dancing White: Rock and Roll Dance, Race, and Youth Culture of the 1950s and Early 1960s" is scheduled for May 19, 2023. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the official launch, promotional events, and exclusive opportunities to engage with Professor Julie Malnig and her invaluable research.

About Julie Malnig:

Julie Malnig is a distinguished author, academic, and Full Professor at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Her scholarly work focuses on Performance Studies, particularly the role of dance in shaping cultural identities. Professor Malnig's previous book, "Dancing Till Dawn: A Century of Exhibition Ballroom Dance," garnered critical acclaim and established her as an influential voice in the field. "Dancing Black, Dancing White: Rock and Roll Dance, Race, and Youth Culture of the 1950s and Early 1960s" is her highly anticipated second book, promising to provide readers with profound insights into the cultural and racial dynamics of rock and roll dance during a transformative era. She is also a dedicated educator, renowned for her self-developed interdisciplinary courses that inspire and enlighten students at NYU. As Chair of Gallatin's Interdisciplinary Arts Program, Professor Malnig continues to champion innovative research and interdisciplinary collaboration.