Black Panel Press Unveils the Hardcover Edition of "Illegal Cargo"

Illegal Cargo HC Cover

José starts his journey

An accident on the train

A Graphic Novel Inspired by the Resilience of Migrants

The point of this comic is to raise awareness about social issues just as much as it is to tell a good story. On both accounts it succeeds.”
— Reading Vicariously
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated hardcover edition of "Illegal Cargo." Written by Mexico City based Augusto Mora, this captivating thriller takes readers on a heart-wrenching journey inspired by the struggles of migrants.

"Illegal Cargo" weaves an extraordinary tale that delves into the depths of human resilience and the unbreakable bonds of family. Set against the backdrop of a treacherous journey to the United States, the story follows José Sendero, an elderly Salvadoran man who, upon discovering that his daughter may be in grave danger, embarks on a fateful trip to find her. Faced with perilous obstacles and unforeseen challenges, he must summon every ounce of strength and courage to protect his family.

Through the pages of "Illegal Cargo," Mora paints a vivid portrait of the hardships endured by migrants, highlighting their determination, sacrifices, and unwavering hope. The story shines a light on the realities faced by individuals who undertake perilous journeys in search of a better life, offering readers a compassionate and empathetic glimpse into their experiences.

"Illegal Cargo" has garnered widespread praise for its thought-provoking storytelling and compelling characters. "The point of this comic is to raise awareness about social issues just as much as it is to tell a good story. On both accounts it succeeds," says Ben Long, author of the blog Reading Vicariously. Drawing inspiration from real-life struggles, the graphic novel offers a powerful exploration of themes such as family, resilience, and the human spirit. The hardcover edition provides readers with a tangible embodiment of this remarkable literary work, making it an essential addition to any book lover's collection.

The hardcover edition of "Illegal Cargo" by Augusto Mora will be available on October 24th, 2023 from major book retailers and online platforms. For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults by artists from Europe, Asia, North, and South America. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.

Illegal Cargo Graphic Novel Trailer

