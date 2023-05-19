Submit Release
Lynnville Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Accused of Shooting at Deputies

GILES COUNTY – A Lynnville man faces a set of attempted murder charges, accused of firing a handgun at deputies on Thursday.

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agents began investigating the incident, shortly after the shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Road. Giles County deputies responded to the home on a report of a suspicious man, identified as William Jones Robins, Jr. (DOB 8-12-1958). Robins barricaded himself, and law enforcement’s attempts to convince him to surrender were unsuccessful. After a lull in the interaction, a group of four deputies opened an unlocked back door of the home, after which Robins fired upon them, striking one of the deputies in his tactical vest. Deputies returned fire, but Robins was not struck. He later surrendered to authorities, after a tactical response by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Medics transported the deputy to a Pulaski hospital. No other law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Agents arrested Robins on Thursday, charging him with four counts of Attempted Murder. At the time of this release, he was being held without bond at the Maury County Jail.

