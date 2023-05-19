TapClicks and Snowflake Demonstrate Results of Five-Year Partnership with Joint Architecture Webinar

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks is the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data acquisition, data warehousing, analytics and intelligence, reporting and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands. TapClicks and its valued partner Snowflake, provider of a global data cloud network, jointly announce an online webinar, “Show Me Your Architecture.”

What: “Show Me Your Architecture: A Technical Deep Dive of TapClicks Zero-code Approach to Marketing Operations at Scale.”

When: May 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM PT.

Where: Webinar, online, free.

Register here: https://www.snowflake.com/webinar/customer-webinars/show-me-your-architecture-a-technical-deep-dive-of-tapclicks-zero-code-approach-to-marketing-operations-at-scale-2023-05-23/

Speakers:

• Pierre-Luc Soucy, VP Analytics Platform Engineering, TapClicks

• Emily Dillon, Product Marketing Lead, Snowflake

More and more marketing and advertising companies are becoming data-driven for critical business decisions, requiring real-time insights and value for both customer and internal decision makers. The challenge is to build an easy-to-use, high-performance solution that works at scale, with so many different data sources changing constantly.

“We’ve been building a very close relationship with Snowflake for over five years now,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “Together we have brought some amazing technology to market, and the relationship continues to bear fruit.”

As part of this 5+ year partnership, TapClicks has built a scalable Marketing Operations Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud, enabling TapClicks customers to unify their marketing operations, analytics, and reporting solutions at scale with no coding required.

The webinar will cover how Snowflake enables TapClicks to:

• Build a seamlessly scalable cloud platform with over 6,000 data connectors and API integrations with over 250 MarTech/AdTech platforms.

• Integrate, manage, blend, and visualize complex operational data at speed to accelerate “time-to-insight.”

“As one of our key technology partners, Snowflake has helped us improve the overall user experience of our Marketing Operations Platform customers,” commented Pierre-Luc Soucy, VP Analytics Platform Engineering at TapClicks.

For more detailed information from both partners, please see:

• Snowflake: https://www.snowflake.com/powered-by/tapclicks/

• TapClicks: https://www.tapclicks.com/resources/connectors/snowflake/

TapClicks delivers a full suite of solutions to its customers, enabling marketers, agencies and advertisers everywhere to solve their most fundamental digital marketing problems. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform is used by almost 3000 agencies and media companies worldwide.

About Snowflake

Snowflake created the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for applications, collaboration, cybersecurity, data engineering, data lake, data science, data warehousing, and unistore. Please see https://www.snowflake.com.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

