GRAMMY-NOMINATED CUBAN LEGEND ROBERTO FONSECA RELEASES SEISMIC NEW SINGLE “MANI MAMBO”

Joyous dance floor jam merges echoes of Pérez Prado with classic R&B groove

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

"Fonseca is a famously eclectic artist, his playing steeped in American jazz and African music as much as the rhythms of bolero and son." - The Guardian

“Fonseca is one of the world’s great pianists and one of the finest of Cuba’s new generation of musicians” - Evening Standard

"By matching tradition with experiment, Fonseca has become one of the most exciting musicians in the new Cuban scene." - BBC Music

.Grammy-nominated Cuban legend Roberto Fonseca dropped his slamming new single “Mani Mambo” on April 27 via Wagram Music. A virtuoso pianist and former member of the redoubtable, Cuban-roots ensemble Buena Vista Social Club, Fonseca busts a fresh sonic blend on “Mani Mambo” that reflects his passion for fusing traditional Afro-Caribbean piano runs and mambo-esque horn blasts with a rock-steady, funk-laced backbeat. Fonseca’s forceful vocal stylings provide additional intensity to the percolating musical proceedings. "Together we will laugh, cry and enjoy the mystery and magic of rhythms and melodies that rise from my roots,” declares Fonseca.

Fonseca has been at the forefront of Cuban music for over 20 years, releasing a catalog of acclaimed solo albums between joining Buena Vista Social Club, touring with crooner Ibrahim Ferrer (1927 – 2005), and then serving as musical director for tours with singer Omara Portuondo. His much-lauded, 2007 album “Zamazu” proved him a most capable performer/composer in his own right and yielded a song “Llegó Cachaito” that was featured in the 2008 Will Smith film “Hancock.” His 2012 Grammy-nominated 'Yo” included featured guest, Fatoumata Diawara, the Malian star with whom Fonseca subsequently embarked on an acclaimed live collaboration and performed on her latest album “London Ko.” Roberto's last album, the universally-acclaimed “Yesun,” was released in 2019.

Official video Mani Mambo