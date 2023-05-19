Avoid MPS Debilitating Effects with Early Treatment
Avoid MPS Debilitating Effects with Early TreatmentMURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA cited findings (below) that showed how massage therapy can help in avoiding debilitating effects of MPS with early treatment,” Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the statement.
According to an article by the Mayo Clinic, “Myofascial pain syndrome is a chronic pain disorder. In this condition, pressure on sensitive points in your muscles (trigger points) causes pain in the muscle and sometimes in seemingly unrelated parts of your body."
Most notably The Mayo Clinic cited that although the symptoms may mirror fibromyalgia it is not, however, some doctors believe chronic MPS may play a role in starting this process.
Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) is a common debilitating disease of the muscles and associated soft tissues. Pain radiates from one or more trigger points stimulated by pressure or by nothing at all. At other times it can be so debilitating that it interferes with the individual’s ability to perform daily tasks, or even worse, causes a complete loss of mobility or even paralysis, especially true if the trigger points are located in the spine or neck. In these cases, the individual may be unable to walk or even sit.
Treating MPS early will slow the progression and severity. Utilizing Zarifa’s massage guns and massage chairs will loosen the tight fascia, reduce pain and improve mobility. Fascia is a sheet of connective tissue that wraps around, and within your muscles, tendons, and ligaments, and when it becomes too tight, it can cause chronic MPS over time. (Kim, M., Lee, M., Kim, Y., Oh, S., Lee, D., & Yoon, B. (2016). Myofascial Pain Syndrome in the Elderly and Self-Exercise: A Single-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Trial. Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, 22(3), 244-251.
The Mayo Clinic later shared some unfortunate complications associated with chronic MPS such as difficulty sleeping as no position is comfortable and when moving at night, trigger points are inevitably hit, causing the sufferer to awaken. Massage guns can help to loosen the fascia, allowing for an improved range of motion and reduced pain overall making it easier to sleep.
“We are so pleased to learn that our massage guns have the power to help MPS sufferers and potentially prevent it from becoming chronic and debilitating. We strongly believe in a holistic approach to certain conditions versus relying on habit-forming, addictive medications with horrendous side effects, and that is precisely why we continue to make sure our massage tools are providing the highest quality of relief and comfort to those who need it most,” said Mustafawi.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email support@zarifausa.com.
Shabir Aminzada
Zarifa USA
+1 385-645-0255
email us here