Demarq achieves ISO 27001:2022
Demarq one of the first businesses in the UK to be certified to ISO 27001:2022.
Achieving ISO 27001:2022 is a significant milestone for Demarq. It is a testament to our commitment to protecting our customers’ data and to providing them with the highest level of security.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Demarq are a leading provider of technology solutions offering expertise across data management, analytics, open source and more to deliver solutions that optimise processes and drive businesses forward. Their innovate SaaS solution Oscar is a leading example of how their solutions focus on optimising workflow and deliver value to their customers. Today they are pleased to announce that they have achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification.
— David Francis, CEO of Demarq
This internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) demonstrates Demarq’s commitment to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers’ data.
Demarq were supported throughout their implementation by ADL Consulting, a specialist ISO 27001 consultancy. “Demarq were already strong in many areas required by the Standard,” said David Francis. “ADL Consulting were instrumental in supporting Demarq with the systemisation of their ISMS, to build a light touch, comprehensive framework of controls that deliver on security without introducing a management overhead.”
The recently updated ISO 27001:2022 (released in October 2022) is a comprehensive framework that helps organizations manage their information security risks. It covers all aspects of information security, from risk assessment and management to incident response and recovery.
To achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification, Demarq underwent a rigorous audit by an independent third party, BSI Group. The audit assessed Demarq’s ISMS against the requirements of the standard.
“We are proud to have achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification,” said Peter Meyer, Head of Delivery/DPO for Demarq. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to managing our information security in keeping with this widely recognised and accepted Gold Standard level of security.”
Demarq develop and deliver custom fit solutions for data and analytics to their clients. From national banks and insurers, to pharmaceuticals and Government, Demarq take the time to understand the client’s needs and their challenges. Working with both open source and vendors, Demarq design and develop the perfect solution, every time.
There are many benefits to achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification. Some of the key benefits include:
Increased customer confidence:
ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates to customers that an organization is committed to protecting their data. This can lead to increased customer confidence and loyalty.
Reduced risk:
ISO 27001:2022 certification helps organizations to identify and manage their information security risks. This can help to reduce the likelihood of a data breach or other security incident.
Improved compliance:
ISO 27001:2022 certification helps organizations to comply with various information security regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This can help to avoid fines and other penalties.
Enhanced efficiency:
ISO 27001:2022 certification can help organizations to improve their information security processes and procedures. This can lead to increased efficiency and reduced costs.
If you are looking for a way to improve your organization’s information security, ISO 27001:2022 certification is a great option. It can help you to increase customer confidence, reduce risk, improve compliance, and enhance efficiency.
