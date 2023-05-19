Private Paradise—17th Century Inspired Roman Villa in Paradise Valley to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Gated property in Paradise Valley Hand-tiled saltwater swimming pool Exquisite, imported materials and artisan details La Posta Vecchia-inspired estate with two courtyards Entertainers paradise with extensive indoor-outdoor living spaces

In cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, 8100 N 68 St, Paradise Valley to auction in June via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

10 years in the making, Casa Oso Negro—a true masterpiece of architecture with unparalleled Roman-inspired craftsmanship—was designed and formally used as a family office destination...” — Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artful living and extravagant entertaining await at Casa Oso Negro, a private paradise. inspired by J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th-century villa, La Posta Vecchia.. Listed for $20 million, the property is scheduled to auction with a $12 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 7 June and culminate on 14 June live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“10 years in the making, Casa Oso Negro—a true masterpiece of architecture with unparalleled Roman-inspired craftsmanship—was designed and formally used as a family office destination and was then repurposed as a private hideaway/personal resort,” stated Aazami. “I am thrilled to once again be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of this one-of-a-kind property.”

Located at 8100 North 68th Street, Casa Oso Negro awaits in the exclusive Camelback Country Club Estates neighborhood. Get lost in the two interior courtyards surrounded by the estate’s private architecture, and relax to the sound of water flowing from the fountain. Invite a crowd to enjoy the magnificent hand-tiled pool. Arched loggias also surround both courtyards, providing alfresco dining, cooking, and living areas. Not to be ignored, the interior is a living work of art. Unparalleled craftsmanship, from the library millwork to the coffered ceilings to the bookend marble floors, reveals itself at every turn. A chef’s kitchen that is as beautiful as it is functional, even for a crowd, is the top of a long list of everyday luxuries, ending with a serene primary sanctuary with an ensuite bath worthy of a spa. Whether looking for a private compound or a corporate hideaway resort, Casa Oso Negro is sure to impress.

Additional features include Venetian plaster walls, book-matched marble finishes, nine-foot beamed ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and custom millwork highlighting the inspiration captured from the Roman Getty Villa by designer John Sandoval; commercial grade capabilities, custom cabinetry, two islands, granite countertops, designer appliances, including dual ovens, and access to the wine cellar, make entertaining a breeze; two courtyards totaling 20,000 square feet, a 60-foot by 60-foot’ hand tiled mosaic saltwater pool, 300 rose bushes, an outdoor fireplace, and a full outdoor kitchen—all located in the profound Camelback Country Club Estate, only 16 miles from downtown Phoenix.

Paradise Valley is Arizona’s most exclusive enclave, surrounded by country clubs and luxury resorts. Panoramic desert vistas, bookended by two mountain ranges, set the stage for technicolor sunsets. Camelback Country Club Estates offers properties over one acre with very little commercial development, making for a tranquil desert lifestyle. Shopping, dining, and entertainment abound in Scottsdale and the larger Phoenix metroplex. Scottsdale Fashion Square is less than ten minutes away. Casa Oso Negro is just steps from the Camelback Golf Club where 36 holes of scenic and challenging championship play can be enjoyed. The world-renowned Paradise Valley Country Club is only ten minutes away, offering yet another 18-hole course and many luxurious amenities. Take in unparalleled desert views and landscapes at Mummy Mountain, the Cholla Trailhead, and the Barry Goldwater Memorial.

Casa Osos Negro is available for showings Saturday & Sunday from 12-2 PM PST, by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

