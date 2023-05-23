Organyc Period Care Brand Announces first-to-world 100% Biodegradable Plastic Applicator Tampon

First to the world 100% Biodegradable Plastic Applicator Tampon Announced by the Organyc(R) brand.

Repairing the world by eliminating plastic tampon applicator waste is the goal of the Organyc brand's 100% Biodegradable plastic applicator tampon.

MILAN, ITALY, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First biodegradable and compostable plastic tampon applicator aims to repair the planet.

Repairing the world is the new standard of sustainability, and Corman S.p.A. of Milan, Italy and Tosama D.o.o. of Slovenia have met this new standard with the first ever biodegradable and compostable plastic tampon applicator, soon to be launched by the Organyc® brand.

Plastic applicator tampons have been a mainstay in period care for decades. But, the waste generated from these applicators stays around for centuries. An average user of tampons for period care generates nearly a kilogram of plastic waste per year. Fortunately, that’s changing.

Tosama and Corman research and development teams, use the waste products of wheat, corn, and sugar cane, to transform it into a moldable biomass plastic. This new bioplastic can be injection molded at high speeds to create a plastic tampon applicator that is not only great for the planet, but great for women too.

“Tosama is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tampons. And while creating 100% certified organic cotton tampons was achieved many years ago, achieving the same level of sustainability with a plastic applicator presented a challenge”, said Mojca Šimnic Šolinc Director of Tosama. “In business it’s ideal to move fast, but when creating something totally new and so important to the earth, applying patience and partnership is the key. We’re proud of the fact that Tosama and Corman research and development teams are the first to commercialize this important idea.”

Corman’s Organyc® brand will be the first to offer the new biodegradable and compostable plastic applicator tampon. The product will be formally introduced in Amsterdam, at the PLMA trade show on May 23, 2023, and will launch globally in 3rd quarter of this year.

Chiara Poggio, Europe, and Middle East Marketing Manager for Corman and the Organyc® brand said, “Plastic applicator tampons are preferred by women around the world because of the ease of insertion. Easier insertion also leads to better accuracy of tampon placement, which helps stop leaks. But plastic is not great for the planet. Corman’s Organyc® brand of period care promises women they can Expect Respect®, respect for their bodies and the earth on which we all live. The opportunity to offer women this first no-compromise plastic applicator tampon, truly meets the Organyc® brand’s promise to them.”

Contact:

Chiara Poggio (Corman, S.p.A.) Phone: 0039 3387865946

Email: chiara.poggio@corman.it

Mojca Šimnic Šolinc (Tosama, D.o.o.) Phone: 00386 (0)51 308 825

Email: mojca.simnic-solinc@tosama.si

Company Information:

Corman S.p.A. is a 75-year-old family-owned company located in Milan, Italy. Corman is a leading manufacturer of personal care products distributed via the Organyc® brand in 42 countries.

Tosama, D.o.o. is a 100-year-old company located in Slovenia. Tosama manufactures and distributes a wide range of personal hygiene and medical products around the globe.