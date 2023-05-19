Cantata Introduces Best Life Savings Plan

Cantata Senior Living Campus in Brookfield

The Best Life Savings Plan lets residents decide how much of a down payment they're comfortable making. The larger the down payment, the more monthly savings.

BROOKFIELD, IL, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantata, Brookfield’s only Independent Senior Living community, has introduced its Best Life Savings Plan—a flexible financing strategy that allows residents to invest in their housing futures while lowering monthly costs and overall annual living expenses. The program offers down payment options tailored for varying asset levels so that individuals can adjust their initial investment to meet their desired monthly rental budget.

“What others call senior living, we call living your best life,” said Lesya Shoorgot, Cantata’s Resident Service Director. “That includes feeling secure in your decision on where you and your family members call home. We want everyone to feel comfortable in our community and also in control of their personal wealth. Our Best Life Savings Plan puts the power in your hands to achieve the lifestyle and financial assuredness you desire for yourself or your loved ones.”

How Cantata’s Best Life Savings Plan works:

• Residents can customize their monthly rent by adjusting the size of the refundable down payment and/or the amount of the initial payment they want refunded.

• The initial payment establishes a savings/rent credit that is applied monthly to the resident’s base rent.

• For example, if a new resident makes no initial payment, monthly rent for a one-bedroom Independent Living apartment is $3,300.*

• If that individual chooses to make a $250,000 down payment that is 85% refundable should he or she leave the community, a $1,250 monthly credit will be applied to that person’s rent, lowering it to $2,050.

• The result is annual savings of $15,000.*

Created to help seniors achieve the goal they set for their net monthly rent payments, the Best Life Savings Plan is available in all levels of care on the Cantata campus: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Enhanced Living/Skilled Nursing. Residents who take advantage of Cantata’s Best Life Savings Plan receive extra perks, too, like complimentary and discounted services. Cantata’s array of on-campus amenities include a fitness center, beauty salon and barber shop along with restaurant-quality dining.

In Independent Living, a full-time manager coordinates classes, lifelong learning programs and activities to keep everyone engaged. Some of the most popular are exercise classes, fitness check-ups, creative writing, music memories, games, book club, and drama club. For spiritual wellness, worship services and bible study are offered on site.

Located next to the Brookfield Zoo, an area landmark, Cantata’s 10-acre Senior Living campus is tucked between McCormick Woods and Brookfield Woods, creating a gorgeous setting filled with mature trees and greenery. Paths wind around the landscaped grounds allowing residents to stroll through the neighborhood, rest on one of the conveniently positioned benches, and experience the beauty of nature. Adjacent to the community is Salt Creek and the Salt Creek Trail runs along the property’s perimeter. Additional on-site amenities include a Fitness Center, Therapy Center and Wellness Center with podiatry, dental, audiology, and vision services.

The community’s entrance is on the north side of 31st Street at McCormick Avenue in Brookfield. Guests are encouraged to visit and tour the newly renovated Independent Living apartments at 2940 McCormick Avenue to experience the neighborhood firsthand and learn more about Cantata’s Best Life Savings Plan.

To schedule a tour, call (708) 387-1030 or go online to www.CantataSeniorLiving.org.

*Best life Savings Plan rents and payment options are examples and actual pricing may vary. See a Senior Living Consultant at Cantata for complete details and a personalized assessment.