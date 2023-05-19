NorthPoint Development Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mound Road Industrial Park
Phase One - A $140 million investment to redevelop the former General Motors Transmission PlantWARREN, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, May 12, to unveil Phase I of the new 1.4 million square foot industrial park, Mound Road Industrial Park. Located at 23950 Mound Road, the Class A state-of-the-art industrial park will consist of four buildings across 123 acres.
The investment into Warren is estimated to bring more than 800 construction and operational jobs to the City of Warren. NorthPoint Development invested $140 million into Phase I for the redevelopment, excluding additional investments made by the occupying tenants.
NorthPoint Development has invested almost $1 billion across the metropolitan area, bringing various industrial parks to the region, including M3 Commerce Center, Ecorse Commons Industrial Park, and Romulus Trade Center.
“NorthPoint Development entered the Detroit market a few years ago, and since then, we’ve become a long-term stakeholder in the Detroit Metropolitan area,” said Marc Werner, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development. “To date, we’ve invested around $1 billion into the State of Michigan; primarily focused on brownfield redevelopments. This very ground we stand on today has a great deal of historical significance to this country dating back to 1941. And as many of you know, the use of this land for the past 50 years has been the transmission plant. This property here is hallowed ground, and we are proud to take the next step in this site’s history with Mound Road Industrial Park to bring 1.4 million square feet of Class A industrial space and almost 800 construction and operational jobs to the City of Warren.”
“Warren is the third largest city in the state, and we are now the center for industrial development,” said Mayor James Fouts. “NorthPoint Development has invested nearly $1 billion into the State of Michigan, and I want to commend the Governor, as well county and city officials. This is really a great example of public-private partnership. We have revitalized this old plant that has a historical significance going back to World War II, going back to the Vietnam War, power train, and now it’s revitalized.”
Mound Road Industrial Park is strategically located with optimal access to I-696 and I-75, and is located near Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, allowing for easy regional and local industrial distribution.
“Marlo Beauty Supply has been in business for over 42 years, servicing salon and spa professionals across the USA, and with our new partnership with NorthPoint Development here in the great City of Warren, we look forward to continuing our company's mission to being the partner to all beauty professionals,” said Ingmar Korstanje, President at Marlo Beauty Supply.
NorthPoint Development and Colliers International are actively leasing industrial space. Tenants in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Marlo Beauty Supply and BorgWarner.
“We appreciate the $1 billion investment here in the State of Michigan that NorthPoint has provided,” said Senator Paul Wojno.
Speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony included Mayor James Fouts, City of Warren, Mark Hackel, Couty Executive, Macomb County, Senator Paul Wojno, and Marc Werner, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development.
