Top Honors for Documentary - Flamenco: Passion In Danger
Five Continents International Film Festival awards Flamenco Film Best Feature Documentary and Best DirectorMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wake Up! Music Group and Partner Marvar Media Take Best Documentary and Best Director Award at the Five Continents International Film Festival!
Wake Up! Music Group Executive Producer Pepper Gomez and Marvar Media Producer/Director Larry Marvar announced that they have received the Best Documentary award and Best Director in Documentary Feature Film award at the Five Continents International Film Festival for their documentary, “Flamenco: Passion in Danger” / “Flamenco: Pasión En Peligro”.
“Flamenco: Passion in Danger” - a fully bilngual film, is a captivating look into the musical and dance artform of Flamenco which emerged over time through its will to survive from the Gypsies, the Moors, and the Sephardic Jews – three cultures that have been subjugated and persecuted for millennia. This documentary shares the story about how these cultures came together and as Associate Producer Pedro Cortes notes, turned something horrendous and dreadful “into a wonderful and beautiful thing” – the art of Flamenco.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once observed, “…music is the universal language of mankind”, said Wake up Music Group’s Madeleine Y Gomez. “And the artform of Flamenco is a living, breathing testament to how music is ingrained in our soul and the power it possesses. We are proud to have shone a spotlight on this deeply rooted, colorful and ancient artform in the hopes that future generations will continue to appreciate its beauty and the importance of its message. We are indebted to our representative Flamencos who starred in the documentary including, Diego Amador, Pedro Cortes, Nazaret Reyes, Diego Amador, Jr, Peter Baime, Alejandro Vega, Lily Sie and especially Mega Star, La Susi, who died before the film was completed.”
FIVE CONTINENTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL is an top film festival in world cinematography, with live screening of the winning films and where feature films, short films, videoclips, web series and video arts from all over the world come together to compete for prizes.
Larry Marvar of Marvar Media is an independent producer/director located in Central Florida who partners with other media entities to provide a wide range of media production services for Fortune 500 and other companies.
Contact: Larry@marvarmedia.com 954-260-4300
Wake Up! Music Group is an indie global record Label in Miami and Chicago that supports Nu Music in multiple genres including, Nu Pop, Nu Rock/Metal, Nu House and Nu Flamenco. Wake Up! Music honors roots while providing a platform for artists to feel free to create the Nu.
Contact: Pepper Gomez
Wake Up! Music Group
info@wakeupmusicgroup.com
Madeleine Y Gomez
Wake Up! Music
email us here