Armenia: UNICEF establishes two preschool services in Shirak marz with EU support

Children in the Haykasar and Nahapetavan settlements in Shirak marz, Armenia, will benefit from early learning services. Two new alternative preschools were officially opened in these communities on 15 May.

The preschools were created through a partnership between UNICEF and local municipalities, with funding from the European Union (EU) and in coordination with the Ministry of Education. The facilities were renovated, refurbished, and equipped with new educational materials, toys, books, and games. Solar panels were also installed to reduce heating and maintenance costs.

UNICEF also provided teacher training, and supplied new techniques to wield when working with young children, especially in mixed-age groups.

Overall, with EU support, UNICEF established 13 similar centres in 2022, and in addition to these two, ten similar centres will be opened by the end of 2023 in the small settlements of Syunik, Gegharkunik, Lori, Tavush, and Shirak marzes. More than 670 children in remote communities will have access to early learning services.

“With the establishment of alternative preschool services in rural communities, we hope to support parents, and to provide children with a safe space to learn critical skills they will need for the rest of their lives”, said UNICEF Representative in Armenia, Christine Weigand.

