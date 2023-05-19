Submit Release
EU4Moldova: Innovation centre opens in Cahul 

A new Inotek Innovation Centre opened in Cahul, Moldova, with the support of the European Union (EU).

Established as part of the ‘EU4Moldova: Startup City Cahul’ project, in partnership with Bogdan Petriceicu Hașdeu State University in Cahul, the centre offers a modern and friendly space with access to the latest technologies and relevant training programmes. It is open to anyone wishing to develop their digital skills and start a career in ICT. The space has been designed to increase creativity, innovation and equal access to technology and development opportunities.

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova estimates that over 14,000 students from the southern region of the Republic of Moldova could join the activities that will take place at Inotek.

In total, around 700 entrepreneurs have benefited from the ‘EU4Moldova: Startup City Cahul’ project programmes.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Startup City Cahul’ project was launched in 2021 to strengthen the potential of the digital economy, increase local employment in the field of ICT, develop business based on innovation and increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Cahul region, in southern Moldova.

