From Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia To His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to You and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

President Heydar Aliyev was distinguished statesman who played an instrumental role in shaping the modern state of Azerbaijan. It was precisely his vision that laid the foundation for building a strong and prosperous nation.

As a beacon of hope for the entire country, Your fathers’ deeds and efforts directed toward the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people will be remembered by future generations and will always serve as their source of inspiration and pride.

Under President Heydar Aliyev’s leadership Azerbaijan established itself as an important state on the global stage. He played a decisive role in developing the relations between our countries, Georgia appreciates the firm friendship and partnership with Azerbaijan and we are ready to further deepen this tie for the prosperity of our people.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect, wish You success in service to Your country, and to the friendly Azerbaijani people-peace, health and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia