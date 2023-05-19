Manchin Recommits Unwavering Support for Nation's Law Enforcement During National Police Week

May 18, 2023

Washington, DC—During National Police Week, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced several legislative proposals in support of law enforcement in West Virginia and across the country.

“This week, we express our deep gratitude for the brave men and women who put their lives on the front lines to protect us,” said Senator Manchin. “A single week is not a sufficient amount of time to honor their continual sacrifices and that’s why I am working in the Senate to protect our law enforcement and ensure they have the resources necessary to do their jobs effectively. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support these bipartisan, commonsense proposals that bolster the work our police officers do every day to keep families and communities safe.”

National Police Week Resolution:

Senator Manchin joined 77 of his colleagues in reintroducing a bipartisan resolution that designates this week of May 14 through May 21, 2023 as “National Police Week” and reiterates unwavering support for law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities.

The full text of the resolution is available here.

Federal Law Enforcement Service Weapon Purchase Act:

Senator Manchin introduced the Federal Law Enforcement Service Weapon Purchase Act, which would allow current federal law enforcement officers to purchase their retired service weapon at market value in an effort to stop the loss of millions of federal dollars in destroyed guns.

The legislation is endorsed by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and the National Association of Police Organizations.

The full text of the legislation is available here.

Providing Officers with Electronic Resources (POWER) Act:

Last week, Senator Manchin reintroduced the POWER Act, which would provide state and local law enforcement with high-tech devices to detect and identify dangerous drugs, including fentanyl. The legislation would establish a new grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help law enforcement organizations secure this portable screening technology.