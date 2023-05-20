OnlineCheckWriter.com Announces Oracle NetSuite Integration!

OnlineCheckWriter.com announces its integration with Oracle NetSuite!

Oracle NetSuite users can import invoices, bills, and the associated payees directly into their OnlineCheckWriter.com accounts.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED SATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, the leading B2B payment software, announced Oracle NetSuite users can import invoices, bills, and the associated payees directly into their OnlineCheckWriter.com accounts.

"This partnership between Oracle NetSuite and OnlineCheckWriter.com allow businesses with the tools they need to manage their finances effectively," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to advanced payment technologies that meet evolving business needs. Sabeer Nelli, the CEO of Zil Money Corp, recognizes the challenges faced by small businesses, including cash shortages and delays in completing payments. The app introduces solutions to streamline credit availability and reduce payment delays for small businesses.

With recently updated features like Payroll funding and pay-by-credit-card features, Zil Money enhances business credit flow. The Pay by Credit Card feature allows customers to make payments to anyone, even if the recipient doesn't accept credit cards. The recipient can receive the funds through check, wire transfer, or ACH without transaction fees. Additionally, payers can earn and keep their credit card reward points. The platform also offers diverse services, including ACH payments, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, and international payments in various currencies, providing comprehensive payment solutions for businesses.

"This integration will empower businesses to focus on growth, save time, reduce errors, and gain valuable insights into their financial operations," he added.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has partnered with leading accounting software platforms like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and more to optimize business payment processes. This integration revolutionizes financial management, simplifies payments, and enhances the user experience. Businesses with multiple accounts can easily merge financial information and monitor transactions conveniently. Users gain access to various payment methods, enabling them to choose the preferred mode of payment for recipients, such as ACH/direct deposit, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, and more.

"OnlineCheckWriter.com and Oracle NetSuite users can now experience a seamless transition between the two systems," he added. "This leads to improved productivity and a higher accuracy in financial management."

OnlineCheckWriter.com has over 650,000 users and processing transactions exceeding $50 billion. Its user-friendly interface has gained widespread popularity, while its exceptional payment service features support future growth, establishing it as a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses globally.

ZilBank.com, the sister company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, offers various features like Virtual Card, Digital Visa Gift Card, fee-free checking accounts for non-US resident business owners, Employee Expense Cards, etc.

